Tiger Shroff reveals being in love with Shraddha Kapoor during his school days

Tiger Shroff is preparing for the release of Baaghi 3. The film is the third installment of his successful Baaghi series. It brings together Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, who were first seen together in the hit Baaghi (2016). Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 boasts of some stunts and action sequences never seen before.



In a recent interview during the movie's promotions, Shraddha was asked if she was ever in love with Tiger. But before Shraddha could give his answer, Tiger interrupted and said: "Nahi ulta tha, I used to be very much in love with her at school."

Surprised by this revelation of Tiger, Shraddha replied: "Mujhe pata hi nahi tha, agar pata hota toh, I could do something about it."