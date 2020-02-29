This is the last week to preorder the Samsung Galaxy S20

Vox Media has affiliate associations. These do not influence editorial content, although Vox Media can earn commissions for products purchased through affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy.

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 phone series will launch next Friday, March 6. This leaves you a whole week to decide if you want to preorder the S20, S20 Plus or S20 Ultra.

There is nothing wrong with waiting for launch day before making a decision. But if you are already planning to buy one, you will receive a good amount of incentives per order if you commit this week.

No matter which retailer you decide to preorder a phone, running your receipt through the Samsung Shop app on iOS or Android will give you some gift card credit. Samsung will give S20 buyers a $ 100 coupon to use in their online store. The S20 Plus will provide you with a $ 150 gift card, and the S20 Ultra comes with a $ 200 credit.

The best backup incentives available at this time are on Amazon, where each phone comes with a set of truly wireless Galaxy Buds headphones and a Duo wireless charging platform at no additional cost. These gadgets are advantages that you will get in addition to the gift card mentioned above.

Amazon's deal is hard to beat if you don't want to change a phone. If you do, you will pay even less for your pre-order if you choose to change your old device and buy through Samsung. Samsung offers up to $ 700 in credit for its new S20 phone. Best Buy is also accepting exchanges. If you are interested, check out our full list of retailer and carrier prices and their respective preorder benefits.

Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

You can get a package of two of Google’s Nest Hub smart displays for $ 130 at Best Buy. It usually costs so much for a single screen, so you get a 50 percent discount on each. There are many smart screens to choose from, and they vary in price and features. My colleague Dan Seifert recommends this model if you have invested in Google services and really want to show the photos in your Google Photos collection. Your screen can automatically adjust to the lighting in your room, making photos look more like paper than a screen.

Photo by Thomas Ricker / The Verge

The Mate X electric folding bike has a $ 300 discount at Wellbots while supplies last. It is offered in some different price configurations that differ in terms of battery power, color and type of brake mechanism. But no matter which one you choose, you will get a capable bicycle with thick tires that can cross difficult terrain. This model usually starts at $ 1,999, but you can get it for $ 1,699 and more now.