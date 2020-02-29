Thierry Henry: Montreal Impact chief says no one cares about the coach | Soccer news





Thierry Henry is in charge of Montreal Impact

Before his first game in charge of Montreal Impact, Thierry Henry insists that players and fans do not care about the coach and admits that he was the same during his career as a player.

Henry is looking to start his career as a coach in Major League Soccer after a disappointing and short season in charge of Monaco last season.

The former Arsenal striker, who is well versed with MLS after having spent just over four years with the New York Red Bulls, leads his team for the first time in a league game against New England Revolution as the Season starts this weekend.

Henry introduces himself as the new manager of the Montreal Impact MLS club

The 42-year-old made the player's transition to the shelter by training Arsenal youth teams before working as an assistant to Belgium's boss Roberto Martinez.

When asked that players only care about themselves and asked how that is different for coaches, Henry admitted that he had a mentality similar to that of a player.

Henry was Roberto Martínez's assistant in Belgium

"They should (worry about themselves) at the end of the day. I didn't care about my coach, I cared what he could do for me, what he could do for the team, but I never cared," said Henry. He told TSN.

"I never went to see my coach and I said: & # 39; how are you? & # 39; you just don't do it. Fans don't care about the coach, the press doesn't care about the coach, the players They don't care about the coach.

Henry had a fruitless spell in charge of Monaco

"They want to know why they didn't play, why the tactics were not correct or whatever, but you really don't want to know about the human being that the coach can be. I think that's the way it is, you accept and that's how it is.

"As a coach, you deal with everyone's problems and that's the way it is. You have to solve them, not many people want to know about yours, but that's how it is, you have to take it by the chin and continue."