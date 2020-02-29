"There is no reason to panic,quot; about the coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML6a0f19c05f3b6f96312f6d5ffc5032e611% %MINIFYHTML6a0f19c05f3b6f96312f6d5ffc5032e612%

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says that 22 people in the United States have been affected by the new coronavirus and that additional cases in the United States are "probable."

Trump provided an update on the virus after the first death reported in the United States on Saturday, from a woman he described as being in his 50s and having a high medical risk. He says that healthy Americans should be able to recover if they get the new virus.

The threat of the virus has frightened global markets and the general public. Trump warns that "there is no reason to panic."

Trump spoke a day after he denounced criticism of his response to the threat as a "hoax,quot; invented by his political enemies.

On Friday, health officials confirmed a second case of coronavirus in the US. UU. In a person who did not travel internationally or who had close contact with someone who had the virus. The United States has a total of approximately 60 confirmed cases.

At a political rally on Friday night in South Carolina, Trump tried to steal some of the attention of his Democratic rivals who were campaigning throughout the state the night before his presidential primary. He accused the Democrats of "politicizing,quot; the threat of the coronavirus and boasted of the preventive steps he ordered in an attempt to prevent the virus that originated in China from spreading throughout the United States. Those steps include banning the entry of most foreigners who visited China recently.

"They have no idea. They have no idea. They can't even count their votes in Iowa, "Trump said, referring to the problems that ravaged the Democratic vote at the Iowa assemblies on February 3.

“They proved the deception of the accusation. … This is his new deception, "Trump said of the Democratic allegations of his administration's coronavirus response.

Some Democrats have said Trump could have acted before to boost the US response to the virus. Democratic and Republican lawmakers have also said that their request for an additional $ 2.5 billion to defend themselves against the virus is not enough. They have indicated that they will provide substantially more funds.

Trump said the Democrats want him to fail and argued that the steps he has taken so far have minimized cases and prevented death from viruses in the US. UU.

