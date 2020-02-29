The World Health Organization has joined TikTok to combat erroneous information about the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLa9f4963c52cc677b2356d75c67b8e43d11% %MINIFYHTMLa9f4963c52cc677b2356d75c67b8e43d12%

The World Health Organization launched a TikTok account on Friday as part of its efforts to reduce erroneous coronavirus information online. A specialized public health agency of the United Nations, WHO is one of the leading organizations that work to contain the spread of the virus.

In the first WHO video, Benedetta Allegranzi, technical director of infection prevention and control, describes the measures that people can take to protect themselves from the new coronavirus and directs them to the organization's website for additional information.

"We joined [TikTok] to provide reliable and timely advice on public health," WHO wrote in the description of its first video.

TikTok has been flooded with memes about the new coronavirus in recent weeks, and some users pretend to be infected. In one case, a teenager made a video suggesting that his friend was the first Canadian confirmed to have contracted the virus. TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The launch of the TikTok account is part of WHO's work to obtain accurate information about the new coronavirus for people online. According to the MIT Technology Review, the WHO and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have spent the last weeks of the outbreak fighting the wrong information about the virus on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Tencent and TikTok.

WHO information already tops Google results for search queries about the new coronavirus. Facebook users who scroll through their news channels also receive messages that tell them to visit government websites to get information about the virus. Twitter users see a message that says "Know the facts,quot; and directs them to visit the CDC website to get "the best information about the new coronavirus,quot; when they search for virus-related content. TikTok also links users looking for virus-related content to the WHO website.

The coronavirus information associations are similar to how the platforms reacted to criticism of anti-vaxx content on their platforms in recent years.

WHO has also made great strides to publish accurate information about new coronaviruses in its other social media accounts such as Instagram. The organization's Instagram feed is full of infographics that describe how people can protect themselves from the virus.

WHO did not immediately respond to a request for comments from The verge