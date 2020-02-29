The warmer weather is ending winter activities: "There is always next year,quot; – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML5214c8d375fb17cc4515845b5858850911% %MINIFYHTML5214c8d375fb17cc4515845b5858850912%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – With all this warm weather, time is running out to enjoy the winter activities that Minnesotans know and love.

Today was the last day that people could enjoy the ice castles in New Brighton. And ice fishermen will have to start thinking about taking their houses out of the lake.

On Saturday people were enjoying a pleasant last weekend on the ice. Lake Waconia has been a warm place to fish for ice this year.

"It's much quieter than a few weeks ago. Many houses have already left the ice," said fisherman Troy Roberts.

Fishermen like Roberts have only one more weekend to enjoy fishing.

"Fish the bite of the night, and then spend the night, take off the house in the morning," Roberts said.

This is the last weekend that fishermen and women can keep their ice houses on the lake. All unattended structures in two-thirds of southern Minnesota must be closed before Monday, March 2.

If they are not eliminated, the Department of Natural Resources will fine the owners and potentially confiscate the houses.

“I think this weekend will be a massive exodus on the lake. With the warm temperatures in the forecast, and next weekend it seems even warmer, I think fishermen will be in a hurry to take off all this weekend so they are not fighting in bad conditions, "said DNR conservation officer Alexander Birdsall. "Right now, the ice is strong, (probably) you can have a last weekend of fishing."

Matt Ronnie knows that the deadline is approaching, so he spent the morning packing his house. And the good weather in Minnesota really helped.

"We're working and coming home," said Matt Ronnie.

And the warm weather makes it a little harder to say goodbye.

"When it's 20 under this it's not fun. Yes, this is beautiful, we don't have much like that in February, so we'll take it," Ronnie said. “This is going to be that. A bit of sadness, but there is always next year. "

People in the northern third of Minnesota have more time before they need to take their ice houses out of the lake. That deadline is March 16.