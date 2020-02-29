The volatile stock market suffers another precipitous decline in the worst week since 2008 – Up News Info San Francisco

NEW YORK (AP / Up News Info SF) – Shares fell again on Friday after another wild day on Wall Street, extending a defeat that delivered to the market its worst week since October 2008 at the height of the financial crisis.

The market recovered much of its previous losses in the last 15 minutes of trading as some buyers emerged, maintaining the indexes of another fall of 1,000 points. Several times in the course of Friday's operations, Dow losses exceeded 1,000 before finally closing down 350.

The technological actions of the Bay Area seemed to be beaten on Friday, but many recovered at the end of the day.

While Apple's stock price suffered the most precipitous decline on Friday morning, at one point dropping 16 points to 257.44, it only dropped 0.16 to close at 273.36. Other Silicon Valley companies, including Facebook (+2.72 to 192.47), Twitter (+0.19 to 33.20) and Google Alphabet's parent company (+24.30 to 13339.25) even made lower profits, while Netflix (-2.68 to 369.03) and Salesforce (-1.75 to 170.40) suffered little.

Clorox, based in Oakland, which had previously exceeded market numbers in a tailspin with a steady increase throughout the week, also fell on Friday, falling 9.33 points or 5.5%.

Market losses moderated shortly after the Federal Reserve issued a statement saying it was ready to help the economy if necessary. Investors increasingly expect the Fed to reduce rates at its next policy meeting in mid-March.

Global financial markets have been shaken by the virus outbreak that has been closing industrial centers, emptying stores and severely reducing travel around the world. More companies are warning investors that their finances will be affected due to disruptions in supply chains and sales. Governments are taking increasingly drastic measures as they strive to contain the virus.

The defeat has led to each important index what market observers call a "correction,quot;, or a fall of 10% or more from a peak. The last time it happened was at the end of 2018, as a tariff war with China was increasing. Market watchers have said for months that stocks were too expensive and too late for another setback.

Bond prices skyrocketed again when investors sought security and became more pessimistic about the outlook for the economy. That pushed yields to more historical lows. The 10-year Treasury bond yield dropped sharply, to 1.14% from 1.30% on Thursday night. That is a record low, according to TradeWeb. That return is a benchmark for home mortgages and many other types of loans.

Crude oil prices fell 4.9% due to concerns that world travel and shipments will be severely affected and hurt energy demand. The reference US crude oil price has now fallen 15% this week.

"All he tells us is that there are still many concerns in the market," said Gene Goldman, director of investments at Cetera Financial Group. "We need the Fed to go out and say, basically, guys, that we support them."

Merchants have become increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve will be forced to reduce interest rates to protect the economy, and soon. Goldman said the current lack of Federal Reserve action amounts to a tightening of rates compared to other nations and their actions to compensate for the impact of the coronavirus.

