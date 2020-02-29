The VHS Vault of the Internet Archive will send you on a nostalgia trip of the 90's

Internet Archive, perhaps best known for the extremely practical Wayback Machine that you can use to find previous versions of web pages, also has free movies, books, software and music. However, a little known part of the organization's media treasure includes recordings loaded with VHS tapes, as I learned today thanks to this Vice Article. They live in The VHS Vault, and at the time of writing this, there are more than 20,000 recordings that you can read carefully.

Many of the recordings are from the 90s, which was when I was a child, so I found many things that have given me all kinds of nostalgic feelings. Take, for example, this collection of commercial Nickelodeon cuts recorded in April 1998:

%MINIFYHTML2d954d8fb5521c2a47e8cc4de3382aab11% %MINIFYHTML2d954d8fb5521c2a47e8cc4de3382aab12%

Real children of the 90s will also remember the best trend of the late 90s / early 2000s: the competitive stacking of cups. If you somehow missed this trend, here is a video about it:

The file also has some weird things. Vice I found this excellent / scary video of an anthropomorphic VCR with cigars that discusses how to keep your VCR clean:

There are a lot of really fun videos to explore here, and it seems that new videos are added all the time. Honestly, I could spend hours reviewing all the fascinating things in the VHS Vault, and I'm glad they are kept for every time I need some nostalgia for the 90's.