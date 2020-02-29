The United States and the Taliban sign an agreement aimed at ending the war in Afghanistan

%MINIFYHTMLeae08de1efa79876364cb92256f9625411% %MINIFYHTMLeae08de1efa79876364cb92256f9625412%

The United States signed a peace agreement with Taliban militants on Saturday to end 18 years of bloodshed in Afghanistan and allow US troops to return home to the longest US war. Under the agreement, the US UU. They would reduce their forces to 8,600 of 13,000 in the next 3-4 months, and the remaining US forces would withdraw in 14 months.

However, the complete withdrawal would depend on the Taliban fulfilling their commitments to prevent terrorism.

President George W. Bush ordered the US-led invasion of Afghanistan in response to the attacks of September 11, 2001. Some US troops currently serving there were not yet born when the World Trade Center collapsed on that cool, sunny morning. That changed the way Americans see the world.

It only took a few months to overthrow the Taliban and send Osama bin Laden and the main al-Qaida militants to cross the border into Pakistan, but the war went on for years when the United States tried to establish a stable and functional state in one of the least developed countries in the world. The Taliban regrouped and currently dominate more than half of the country.

The United States spent more than $ 750 billion, and on all sides the war cost tens of thousands of lives lost, permanently marked and indelibly interrupted. But the conflict was also frequently ignored by American politicians and the American public.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attended the ceremony in Qatar, where the Taliban have a political office, but did not sign the agreement. Instead, it was signed by US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The United States peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, on the left, and mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the main political leader of the Taliban group, shake hands after signing a peace agreement between the Taliban and US officials in Doha , Qatar, on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Hussein Sayed / AP



The Taliban housed Bin Laden and his al Qaeda network as they conspired and then celebrated the kidnappings of four planes that crashed in lower Manhattan, the Pentagon and a field in western Pennsylvania, killing nearly 3,000 people.

President Trump has repeatedly promised to take the United States out of its "endless wars,quot; in the Middle East, and the withdrawal of troops could provide momentum while seeking reelection in a nation tired of getting involved in distant conflicts.

Trump has approached the Taliban agreement cautiously, avoiding the singing surrounding other important foreign policy actions, such as his talks with North Korea.

Last September, on short notice, he canceled what would be a signing ceremony with the Taliban at Camp David after a series of new Taliban attacks. But since then he has supported the talks led by his special envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad.

Under the agreement, the Taliban promise not to allow extremists to use the country as a scenario to attack the US. UU. Or your allies. But US officials are reluctant to rely on the Taliban to fulfill their obligations.

The prospects for the future of Afghanistan are uncertain. The agreement sets the stage for peace talks involving Afghan factions, which are likely to be complicated. Under the agreement, 5,000 Taliban will be released from prisons run by Afghans, but it is not known whether the Afghan government will. There are also questions about whether Taliban fighters loyal to several warlords will be willing to disarm.

It is not clear what will be of the progress made in women's rights since the fall of the Taliban, which had repressed women and girls under a strict Sharia law. Women's rights in Afghanistan had been one of the main concerns of both the Bush administration and Obama, but it is still a deeply conservative country, with women still fighting for basic rights.

There are currently more than 16,500 soldiers serving under the NATO flag, of which 8,000 are Americans. Germany has the next largest contingent, with 1,300 soldiers, followed by Britain with 1,100.

In total, 38 NATO countries are contributing forces to Afghanistan. The alliance officially concluded its combat mission in 2014 and now provides training and support to Afghan forces.

The United States has a separate contingent of 5,000 troops deployed to carry out anti-terrorist missions and provide air and ground support to Afghan forces when requested.

Since the beginning of negotiations with the Taliban, the United States has intensified its air strikes against the Taliban, as well as a local affiliate of the Islamic State. Last year, the US air force UU. He dropped more bombs on Afghanistan than in any other year since 2013.

Seven days ago, the Taliban began a period of "violence reduction,quot; of seven days, a prerequisite for the signing of the peace agreement.

"We have seen a significant reduction in violence in Afghanistan in recent days and, therefore, we are also very close to the signing of an agreement between the United States and the Taliban," NATO Secretary General Jens said Friday. Stoltenberg, in Brussels.

He was in Kabul on Saturday for a separate signing ceremony with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. That firm intended to show the continued support of NATO and the US. UU. To Afghanistan

"The road to peace will be long and difficult and there will be setbacks, and there is always a risk of spoilers," Stoltenberg said. "But the point is that we are committed, the Afghan people are committed to peace and we will continue to provide support."