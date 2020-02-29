The United States and the Taliban sign a peace agreement aimed at ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML6682c75fed81a6967a716dc4a0748d2d11% %MINIFYHTML6682c75fed81a6967a716dc4a0748d2d12%

The United States signed a peace agreement with Taliban militants on Saturday with the goal of ending 18 years of bloodshed in Afghanistan that began after September 11 and allowed US troops to return home to the longest state war United.

This historic agreement, signed by the main negotiators of both parties and witnessed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Qatari capital of Doha, could see the withdrawal of all US and allied forces in the next 14 months and allow President Donald Trump fulfills a key campaign promise to extract the United States from "endless wars." It sets the stage for peace talks within Afghanistan to begin on March 10, during which a permanent ceasefire will be negotiated and the Taliban agree to meet with all factions.

Under the agreement, the US UU. They would reduce their forces to 8,600 of 13,000 in the next 3-4 months, and the remaining US forces would withdraw in 14 months. The complete withdrawal would depend on the Taliban fulfilling their commitments to prevent terrorism, including specific obligations to renounce al Qaeda and prevent that group and others from using Afghan soil to plan attacks against the US. UU. Or your allies. However, the agreement does not bind the withdrawal of the US. UU. With no specific result of all Afghan talks, according to US officials.

"We will closely monitor the fulfillment of the Taliban's commitments and gauge the pace of our withdrawal to their actions. This is how we will ensure that Afghanistan never again serves as a base for international terrorists," said Pompeo. He acknowledged that the road ahead would be difficult, but said the agreement represented "the best opportunity for peace in a generation."

At a parallel ceremony in Kabul, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani signed a joint statement committing the Afghan government to support the agreement between the United States and the Taliban, which is viewed with skepticism for many Afghans tired of war, particularly women who fear a return. of repression under the Taliban ultraconservatives.

President George W. Bush ordered the US-led invasion of Afghanistan in response to the attacks of September 11, 2001. Some US troops currently serving there were not yet born when al-Qaida hijackers flew two planes to the twin towers of the World Trade Center crashed another into the Pentagon and knocked down a room in western Pennsylvania, killing nearly 3,000 people.

It only took a few months to overthrow the Taliban and send Osama bin Laden and the main al-Qaida militants to cross the border into Pakistan, but the war went on for years while the United States tried to establish a stable and functional state in one of the Less developed countries in the world. The Taliban regrouped and currently dominate more than half of the country.

The United States spent more than $ 750 billion, and on all sides the war cost tens of thousands of lives lost, permanently marked and indelibly interrupted. But the conflict was also frequently ignored by American politicians and the American public, as the memory of the attacks on that cool and sunny morning faded despite having changed the number of Americans who see the world.

While Pompeo attended the ceremony in Qatar, where the Taliban have a political office, he did not sign the agreement and seemed to avoid any direct contact with the Taliban delegation. Instead, the agreement was signed by US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, after which they shook hands and members of the Taliban shouted "Allahu Akhbar,quot; or "God is the greatest." Other attendees, including Qatari hosts, applauded politely.

"We are committed to implementing this agreement," Baradar said in brief comments. "I ask all Afghans to work honestly for peace and gather around the table for peace negotiations." He added that he hoped that the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan would allow all Afghans "to have a peaceful life under Islamic law."

Addressing journalists after the signing ceremony, Pompeo said he was still moved by the September 11 attacks and proud of what the United States had achieved in Afghanistan, although he emphasized that the United States should be realistic about its options.

"I am as angry at September 11 as the day I saw Al Qaeda tear down the Twin Towers on television," Pompeo said before addressing the US veterans of Afghanistan and the troops currently serving there. "We will not waste what they and you have gained with blood, sweat and tears," he said.

Meanwhile, in Kabul, in a rare show of unity, Ghani sat next to his political rival Abdullah Abdullah in a ceremony with Esper and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, which included a statement between the Afghan government and the states United with the intention of showing the support of the United States to Afghanistan. when Washington signed the agreement with the Taliban.

The statement reflected the Doha document in many ways, presenting the details of the US agreement with the Taliban, but conditional on its promise to fight terrorism. But for the government of Afghanistan that has been deeply criticized by its political opponents, including Abdullah, the real job ahead will be to gather a negotiating team to sit in front of the Taliban in intra-Afghan negotiations to decide the future face of an Afghanistan of postwar period. .

These negotiations, which will be held in Oslo, Norway, are expected to begin on March 10. But the Taliban want 5,000 of their prisoners to be released before the talks begin and so far the Ghani government has not agreed. "After the signing between the United States and the Taliban, we will all work for its implementation," Ghani said. He took a conciliatory tone promising that the Kabul negotiating team will be "inclusive,quot; without giving details.

Esper warned that the road ahead was long and would not be without challenges. “This is a hopeful moment, but it is only the beginning, the road ahead will not be easy. Achieving a lasting peace in Afghanistan will require patience and commitment between all parties. But for the first time in many years, Afghanistan has a real path to the future. "

Dozens of Taliban members had previously held a small victory march in Qatar waving the white flags of the militant group, according to a video shared on the Taliban websites. "Today is the day of victory, which has come with the help of Allah," said Abbas Stanikzai, one of the main Taliban negotiators, who joined the march.

Trump has repeatedly promised to take the United States out of its "endless wars,quot; in the Middle East, and the withdrawal of troops could provide momentum while seeking reelection in a nation tired of getting involved in distant conflicts.

He has approached the Taliban agreement cautiously, avoiding the singing surrounding other important foreign policy actions, such as his talks with North Korea.

Last September, on short notice, he canceled what would be a signing ceremony with the Taliban at Camp David after a series of new Taliban attacks. But since then he has supported the talks led by his special envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad.

Under the agreement, the Taliban promise not to allow extremists to use the country as a scenario to attack the US. UU. Or your allies. But US officials are reluctant to rely on the Taliban to fulfill their obligations.

The prospects for the future of Afghanistan are uncertain. The agreement sets the stage for peace talks involving Afghan factions, which are likely to be complicated. Under the agreement, 5,000 Taliban will be released from prisons run by Afghans, but it is not known whether the Afghan government will. There are also questions about whether militias loyal to several warlords will be willing to disarm.

US officials say the eventual withdrawal of all US and allied troops from Afghanistan does not depend on any specific outcome in the talks between the Taliban and other Afghan factions about the country's future. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the agreement.

It is not clear what will be of the progress made in the rights of women since the overthrow of the Taliban, which had repressed women and girls under strict Sharia law. Women's rights in Afghanistan had been one of the main concerns of the Bush and Obama administration, but it remains a deeply conservative country, with women still fighting for basic rights.

There are currently more than 16,500 soldiers serving under the NATO flag, of which 8,000 are Americans. Germany has the next largest contingent, with 1,300 soldiers, followed by Britain with 1,100.

In total, 38 NATO countries are contributing forces to Afghanistan. The alliance officially concluded its combat mission in 2014 and now provides training and support to Afghan forces.

"The road to peace will be long and difficult and there will be setbacks, and there is always a risk of spoilers," Stoltenberg said Saturday. "But the point is that we are committed, the Afghan people are committed to peace and we will continue to provide support."

The United States has a separate contingent of 5,000 troops deployed to carry out anti-terrorist missions and provide air and ground support to Afghan forces when requested.

Since the beginning of negotiations with the Taliban, the United States has intensified its air strikes against the Taliban, as well as a local affiliate of the Islamic State. Last year, the US air force UU. He dropped more bombs on Afghanistan than in any other year since 2013.

Seven days ago, the Taliban began a period of "violence reduction,quot; of seven days, a prerequisite for the signing of the peace agreement.

Gannon reported from Kabul, Afghanistan. Associated Press writers Rahim Faiez and Tameem Akhgar in Kabul, Lorne Cook in Brussels and Joseph Krauss in Jerusalem contributed.