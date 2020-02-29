The United States and the Taliban establish the peace signature for the longest war in the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) – The longest war in the United States may finally be coming to an end.

The United States and the Islamists that overthrew power in Afghanistan are ready to sign a peace agreement on Saturday after a conflict that survived two American commanders in chief and is now led by a third party eager to fulfill a campaign promise to take out United States of "endless wars." . "

More than 18 years since President George W. Bush ordered the bombing in response to the attacks of September 11, 2001, the agreement will lay the groundwork for the withdrawal of US troops, some of which had not yet been born when The World Trade Center collapsed. on that fresh and sunny morning that changed the way Americans see the world.

Saturday's ceremony also marks the potential end of a tremendous investment of blood and treasures. The United States spent more than $ 750 billion, and on all sides the war cost tens of thousands of lives lost, permanently marked and indelibly interrupted. However, it is also a conflict that American politicians and the American public frequently ignore.

In the capital of Qatar, Doha, the main US diplomat will join the Taliban leaders, former rulers of Afghanistan who housed Osama bin Laden and his al Qaeda network while conspiring, and then celebrating, kidnapping four planes that crashed in the lower part. Manhattan, the Pentagon and a field in western Pennsylvania, killing almost 3,000 people.

It will probably be an awkward appearance for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who privately said at a conference of US ambassadors at the State Department this week that he would go only because President Donald Trump had insisted on his participation, according to two people present .

A Trump statement on Friday said Pompeo "will witness,quot; the signing of the agreement, without making it clear whether he will sign it personally on behalf of the United States or if he will shake hands with Taliban representatives.

US troops will withdraw to 8,600 of approximately 13,000 in the weeks after Saturday's signing. Other drawbacks will depend on the Taliban meeting certain anti-terrorism conditions, compliance that will be evaluated by the United States. But authorities say the soldiers will return home.

Trump, while seeking reelection this year, seeks to fulfill his campaign promise to bring troops home from the Middle East. Even so, he has approached the Taliban agreement cautiously, avoiding the singing surrounding other important foreign policy actions, such as his talks with North Korea.

Last September, on short notice, he canceled what would be a signing ceremony with the Taliban at Camp David after a series of new Taliban attacks. But since then he has supported the talks led by his special envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad.

In a statement issued by the White House, Trump said on Friday that if the Taliban and Afghan governments comply with the agreement's commitments, "we will have a powerful way to end the war in Afghanistan and bring our troops home."

"These commitments represent an important step towards a lasting peace in a new Afghanistan, free of al-Qaida, ISIS and any other terrorist group that seeks to harm us," Trump said.

Under the agreement, the Taliban promise not to allow extremists to use the country as a scenario to attack the US. UU. Or your allies. But US officials are reluctant to rely on the Taliban to fulfill their obligations.

Pompeo did not mention the Afghan agreement as he promoted the achievements of the Trump administration's foreign policy in a speech before a conservative group on Friday. He has expressed doubts about the prospects. However, it will give its mark to an agreement that has also said that it represents "a historic opportunity for peace,quot; after years and pain and suffering.

"Now we are on the cusp of having an opportunity that may not be successful, but an opportunity for the first time for the voices of Afghan people to be heard," he told reporters this week.

If the agreement is successful, Afghanistan, the "empire cemetery,quot; that has repeatedly repelled foreign invaders from imperial Britain and Russia to the Soviet Union, will have successfully rejected a world power from its landlocked borders.

But the prospects for the future of Afghanistan are uncertain. The agreement sets the stage for peace talks involving Afghan factions, which are likely to be complicated. Under the agreement, 5,000 Taliban will be released from prisons run by Afghans, but it is not known whether the Afghan government will. There are also questions about whether Taliban fighters loyal to several warlords will be willing to disarm.

It is not clear what will be of the progress made in the rights of women since the overthrow of the Taliban, which had repressed women and girls under strict Sharia law. Women's rights in Afghanistan had been one of the main concerns of the Bush and Obama administration.

In a sign of the "commitment of the international community to Afghanistan," a separate ceremony will be held on Saturday in the Afghan capital of Kabul, with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Sediq Sediqqui, spokesman for the president of Afghanistan, Ashraf. Ghani

Some US lawmakers and veterans of the conflict have already warned of any agreement with the Taliban.

Representative Liz Cheney, from Wyoming, led 21 Republican lawmakers to demand that the administration grant nothing to the Taliban that would allow them to once again house those who seek to harm US citizens and interests. Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Bush, Dick Cheney, urged Pompeo and Esper in a letter to reject any commitment to withdraw US troops altogether.

Pompeo said: "We are proud of our achievements, but our generals have determined that this war is unlikely to be won militarily without huge additional resources. All sides are tired of fighting."

On this, he agrees with Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who said this week in a Democratic presidential debate that the government has "a sacred responsibility for,quot; American soldiers. “That is not to use our military to solve problems that cannot be solved militarily. We are not winning in Afghanistan. We are not winning in the Middle East, ”he said.