The unexpected push of the New Orleans playoffs is in the hands of his youth | NBA News

Highlights of the Cleveland Cavaliers trip to the New Orleans Pelicans in NBA Week 19



The problem is that nobody told their players.

After a demoralizing start of 6-22 with the No. 1 pick, Zion Williamson recovering from knee surgery, the Pelicans are now just two games from Memphis Grizzlies for eighth place in the Western Conference Playoffs.

With only 13 NBA games under his belt, Williamson is moving forward while his minute restriction seems to be decreasing.

Duke University's No. 1 team played almost 33 minutes on Friday in a local victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, scoring 29 points. His remarkable 57 percent shot this season is helped by the precision pass from his Lonzo Ball base.

Less than three minutes after Friday night's competition, teammates connected in a play that seemed to symbolize the thrust of the Pelicans playoffs as they were thrown at full speed.

Image:

Josh Hart (left), Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball (d) of the New Orleans pelicans faced the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.



Ball threw a long two-handed pass in the chest from one foul line to the other, where Williamson calmly caught him above his head, stepped and dipped him with both hands.

"It was crazy, just before the game, I looked at Lonzo and said: & # 39; Lonzo, I'm running, so if you throw it, I'll catch it & # 39;" Williamson recalled. "He took that literally, so he started bombing them."

Williamson finished with 24 points and his All Star teammate Brandon Ingram had 29 in the convincing 116-104 victory.

Jrue Holiday scored 22 points and Derrick Favors caught 15 rebounds for the Pelicans, who had a double-digit lead for most of the game on the way to their third victory in four games.

With 23 games remaining, New Orleans is playing in a way that didn't seem possible as they endured prolonged absences from Favors and Williamson earlier in the season.

"Things are only going to get better from here," said Ball, who finished with 12 assists. "We just got our team back, so we hope we can do this playoff push."

"We still have time; that's the best," Ball added. "Now we control our own destiny."

Collin Sexton tied the best mark of his career with 31 points for Cleveland, which came by winning three of four under the new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff Kevin Porter Jr. scored 16 and Darrius Garland 15 for the Cavs, who led only twice for two or less points in the first two minutes before finally falling behind.

"They have so many scorers, so many players that they can create and so many players that are really good. It was hard to keep them out of the paint," said Sexton. "They move the ball very well and we were fighting and running."

The Pelicans rose 93-70 after Ingram's 3 with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter, but Sexton scored three triples during a 13-2 run that reduced the New Orleans lead to 12 at the end of the period.

Williamson, Ingram and Holiday re-registered to start the fourth, and the Pelicans quickly had a 10-2 run, ignited for 3s by E & # 39; Twaun Moore and Holiday, to take their lead to 20.

"It's fun to see everyone's hard work paying off," said Ingram. "So we can share the ball and get our attendance numbers and find the rhythm of our offense, we are moving in the right direction."