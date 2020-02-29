The UC Davis Coronavirus case forces 124 health workers to quarantine – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The possible exposure to a patient before her coronavirus was diagnosed at the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento forced the quarantine of 124 health workers, including 36 nurses, a group of unions announced Friday of nurses across the country.

Criticism has surrounded the confirmation process involved in the diagnosis of the woman in Solano County.

In a memo to their employees, UC Davis administrators said the patient had been treated for several days before being tested for the coronavirus COVID-19 strain.

"This patient was transferred to us from another hospital in Northern California on Wednesday, February 19," the note said. "When the patient arrived, the patient had already been intubated, was on a ventilator and received orders of protection against drops due to an undiagnosed and suspected viral condition."

“Since the patient did not meet the existing CDC criteria for COVID-19, a test was not administered immediately. UC Davis Health does not control the testing process, ”the note continued.

On Sunday, the patient was transferred to isolation, but hospital staff had already been exposed to her.

"As when a health worker has a small chance of exposure to other diseases, such as tuberculosis or whooping cough, we are following the CDC standard protocols for exposure determination and surveillance," reads the note. "So, as a precaution, to ensure the health and safety of our employees, we are asking a small number of employees to stay at home and control their temperature."

National Nurses United, an umbrella group representing the California Nurses Association along with nurse unions across the country, said the number of UC Davis employees who had to undergo quarantine at home was at least 36 nurses registered and 88 other health workers.

"Although the medical facilities of the University of California in general are better prepared and equipped to deal with challenging medical cases, the recent COVID-19 case of the UC Davis Medical Center highlights the vulnerability of the nation's hospitals to this virus and the inadequacy of the current guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control, "the organization said in a press release.

According to National Nurses United, nurses employed by the medical centers of the University of California met four times with UC officials and wrote several times, starting January 28, to notify them of the urgency of preparing for the coronavirus.

On February 18, UC nurses wrote to UC president Janet Napolitano to demand greater protection for nurses and patients against the coronavirus.

National Nurses United said UC Davis nurses approached the hospital administration on February 11 and asked them to institute infection control plans that already existed and had been in effect during the 2014 Ebola outbreak, but the hospital do not.

"We know we can succeed in preparing all our hospitals to control the spread of this virus," said Bonnie Castillo, executive director of National Nurses United. "We are committed to working with hospitals and state and federal agencies to be ready."

“But nurses and health workers need optimal staff, equipment and supplies to do so. This is not the time for hospital chains to cut corners or prioritize their earnings. This is the time to make an extra effort and ensure that health workers, patients and the public are protected to the highest standards. "

National Nurses United is conducting a survey of registered nurses across the country on hospital preparation and will publish those results next week. But the organization described the preliminary results of more than 1,000 nurses in California as worrisome: