The U.S. Navy UU. Awarded the first Textron production contract for the Unmanned Influence Sweep System – Defense Blog

The U.S. Navy UU. He granted the Textron Systems AAI Corporation its first initial low-rate production contract (LRIP) for the Unmanned Inflight Sweep System (UISS) Program, according to a statement issued Friday by the Department of US Defense UU.

The Department of Defense said AAI Corp. receives a fixed price incentive modification of $ 21,795,236 to a previously awarded contract.

In addition, the US Navy UU. He has announced that the Executive Officer of the Program for Small and Unmanned Combatants (PEO USC) has granted Milestone C approval to the Unmanned Influence Sweep System (UISS) program. The decision clears the way for the initial low-rate production (LRIP) of the system, PEO USC announced on February 26, 2020.

The Navy plans to exercise options for the acquisition of three LRIP systems in the current Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) contract with UISS's main contractor, Textron Systems.

Designed for the coastal combat vessel (LCS) as part of the mine countermeasures mission package, the UISS consists of an unmanned surface vehicle (USV) mine countermeasures and a towed mine sweep payload for influence sweeping of types of combined magnetic, acoustic and magnetic / acoustic mines. UISS can also be launched from boats of opportunity or from the coast.

The formal development tests and the operational evaluation of UISS were carried out off the coast of South Florida and concluded successfully at the end of November 2019. The tests included a series of mine-to-end sweeping missions against simulated mine objectives using the Navy's instrumented threat objective training system.

LCS detachment sailors conducted operations during development tests and operational evaluation that included the launch and land recovery of the system, command and control, mission planning and post-mission analysis. The UISS USV has also completed the initial integration tests with the LCS and the vessels of opportunity.

Textron Systems received an EMD contract in October 2014 for the UISS, based on its common USV. The Navy exercised options for two additional vehicles in 2017, which were delivered in 2018 in support of the comprehensive program of unmanned surface vehicles of mine countermeasures that the UISS USV will take advantage of for missions that include mine hunting and mine neutralization.