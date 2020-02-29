The Taliban of Afghanistan and the United States sign a peace agreement | News

Doha, Qatar – US officials and Taliban representatives signed a final peace agreement after months of negotiations in the capital of Qatar to end the longest war in the United States, which was fought in Afghanistan since 2001.

The agreement on Saturday, signed in Doha in the presence of leaders from Pakistan, Qatar, Turkey, India, Indonesia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, will pave the way for the United States to gradually withdraw its troops.

The two sides have long argued about the United States' demand for a ceasefire before the final peace agreement was signed.

Earlier on Saturday, the Taliban ordered all their fighters to stop the fight and "refrain from attacking."

Mohammed Naeem, a Taliban representative in Doha, described the agreement as "a step forward."

"With this agreement comes the end of the war in Afghanistan," he told Al Jazeera.

In a statement, the Taliban said they had reached an agreement "on the termination of the occupation of Afghanistan."

"The agreement on the complete withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan and never intervening in their affairs in the future is certainly a great achievement," he added.

For his part, the Secretary of State of the United States, Mike Pompeo, asked the Taliban on Saturday to fulfill their commitments.

"I know there will be a temptation to declare victory, but the victory for Afghans will only be achieved when they can live in peace and prosper," he said at the Doha ceremony.

Many international delegates attended the ceremony in Doha (Sorin Forcui / Al Jazeera)

Troop Withdrawal

Minutes before the agreement was signed, a joint statement issued by the United States and the Afghan government said US and NATO troops would withdraw from Afghanistan within 14 months.

Around 14,000 US troops and approximately 17,000 troops from 39 NATO allies and partner countries are stationed in Afghanistan in a non-combatant role.

"The United States will reduce the number of US military forces in Afghanistan to 8,600 and implement other commitments in the agreement between the United States and the Taliban within 135 days after the announcement of this joint declaration and the agreement between the United States and the Taliban." said the joint statement.

He added that the Afghan government will commit to the United Nations Security Council "to remove Taliban members from the sanctions list before May 29."

"No agreement is perfect, and the agreement between the United States and the Taliban is no exception," he said. Robert Malley, president and CEO of the International Crisis Group, said.

"But it represents the most hopeful step to end a war that has lasted two decades and has taken on countless American and especially Afghan lives. It should be celebrated, reinforced and developed to achieve true intra-Afghan peace."

Zalmay Khalilzad, United States envoy for reconciliation in Afghanistan (Sorin Furcoi / Al Jazeera)

The talks began in 2018 as part of a boost from the government of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to reach an agreement with the Taliban, who has been fighting against the US-led forces in Afghanistan since he was overthrown from the power in 2001.

The peace agreement also proposes an intra-Afghan dialogue with the government in Kabul and the release of 5,000 Taliban members from the prison.

So far, the Taliban have refused to talk to the Afghan government backed by the West, saying it is a "puppet regime."

Intra-Afghan talks will begin on March 10, but no specific details have been given.

A week-long "reduction in violence,quot; between the Taliban, US and Afghan security forces saw a sudden drop in violence and casualties across the country after it took effect. February 22

The Taliban now control or influence more Afghan territory than at any other time since 2001 and have carried out almost daily attacks against military posts across the country.

The two sides were about to sign a peace agreement in September when Trump abruptly canceled the talks after a Taliban attack killed an American soldier.

Trump has always expressed his enthusiasm for bringing American soldiers home and for ending the country's longest war while seeking reelection in 2020.

More than 100,000 Afghans have been killed or injured since 2009 when the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan began documenting victims.