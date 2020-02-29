The retired NFL player, Jack Brewer, defends calling Trump "the first black president,quot;

The retired NFL player, Jack Brewer, waved some feathers after acclaiming President Donald Trump as the "first black president of the nation."

Brewer made the controversial statement when he and other Trump black supporters met with the president in the White House for a round table.

"I have to say this because it's Black History Month. Man, you're the first black president," Brewer told Trump while the rest of the room cheered before they gathered around Trump and prayed with him.

As expected, people on social networks gathered Brewer for his shocking comments, but Brewer made it clear that he was not backing down.

Brewer responded to the criticism by tweeting the following: "Being,quot; African American "is determined by your lineage … being,quot; black "is determined by your willingness to serve and defend BLACK PEOPLE!"

During the discussion, Brewer praised Trump for his achievements since he was president, as his prison reform efforts. He also talked passionately about him.

"I have been a Democrat all my life, but now I am not a Democrat," said the former Vikings minister become ordained, according to the Washington Times. "You've changed me. You touched me. And you made my work go to another level. You inspire me. And every time I go to those prisons and ask my boys how many of them reduced their prayers and raised their hands, I know I'm doing the I work for God and I thank you for that. "

I'm sure Brewer knows that Barack Obama was, in fact, our first black president, but Twitter made sure to remind him.

“What Jack Brewer said about Trump as the first black president was so disrespectful. Very antipatriotic While #maga and 45 are still angry with one knee on the floor during a song, this guy doesn't respect the first blk Potus and Trump smiles like an idiot. Our ancestors are rolling in their graves, ”wrote a Twitter user.

"I vomited in my mouth when I read this because he not only insulted President Obama, but also tried to minimize the relationship President Clinton had with African Americans. What a joke! I want to talk to Jack Brewer!" Another user said from Twitter

Roommates, what do you think about this?