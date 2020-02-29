The reconstruction of the Chicago Bulls is still looking for answers. Where do they go from here? The | NBA News

The injuries, the bad luck in the draft and the shortage of stars has left the Chicago Bulls reeling again. Where do they go from here? Sky Sports NBA analyst Mark Deeks asks.

In a recent interview, the vice president of Chicago Bulls basketball operations, John Paxson, said the list of injuries his team has suffered this season leaves management still "unknowingly,quot; the team they have built in the last three years.

It was a frustrating thing to hear, since he seemed to have no responsibility for the lack of a consistent organizational direction during those three years and more. However, it is also quite true.

After a low season in which they selected Coby White and acquired Tomas Satoransky, Thaddeus Young and Daniel Gafford, while losing only one important rotation player, Robin Lopez, the Bulls hoped to form a deep team with a young core protected by A versatile double sense. veterans

But due to more injuries to Carter, plus the absence during most of Otto Porter Jr's season (acquired on the 2019 exchange deadline), they have not yet had that time to come together.

In fact, they have fractured for some time: the second oldest bull is Denzel Valentine, and he doesn't play much, he will probably spend the last weeks of his term with the team at the bank. (The one who has more time? Cristiano Felicio. And only his large contract links him to them).

However, as things stand, they are well below that, deep in the lottery and still falling, but not deep enough in the lottery to crawl near the top of it.

Spending several years without bottoming out or having a sort of Derrick Rose for several consecutive seasons in what is supposed to be a reconstruction is a measure of the strategic changes and the frustrating combination of circumstances and inconsistencies that have seen the team retreat instead of progress, without having so much to go back.

The rotation began with the exchange of the much diminished Rose and the loss to the free agency of a very declined Joakim Noah. Both had previously been NBA stars, but for them, the Bulls had almost no return.

The experiment & # 39; Three Alpha & # 39; as he was named he was unsuccessful, and Wade and Rondo left the team after only one season (again with no return). And then came Butler's exchange to Minnesota, a movement that has left the Bulls reeling since then.

The actual quality returned in the Butler exchange was quite good. In that agreement, the Bulls recovered LaVine (who became their best scorer and one of the best shooters in the league), while receiving Kris Dunn (a player who has been incredibly inconsistent offensively in various roles have assigned). during his nearly three years in Chicago, but he has become an excellent versatile defender similar to Marcus Smart and a viable NBA starter in his limited role) and the draft pick they used to select Lauri Markkanen.

However, LaVine was injured when he was acquired, Dunn never developed offensively, and despite some progress in his first two seasons, Markkanen seems to have entered the tank this year. He seems unsure of where to be, he has been shy with the shooting ability that is supposed to be his defining characteristic, and he has not developed a complete game beyond that.

An exchange that could have been galvanizing and having seen the Bulls return to being near the top without having to approach the end (like the Boston Celtics in recent seasons) has become an embodiment of the problem. Some of the individual pieces have been good, but where is everything going?

Not all young perspectives work, so reconstruction often means getting as much as possible. This was the best that embodied the Process, a tirelessly committed effort to acquire as many draft assets as possible, knowing that not all would work. Certainly the process is a way of building a team, and not the but teams that are not willing to participate, that is, all other NBA teams, really need to have one of the other two options available.

Either they have a good quality of leading main players around which they can build for the future or sell in exchange for a good value, or they have to have a lot of luck in the lottery draw.

Since the agreement with Butler, the Bulls have not had any.

Being in the middle level of the NBA, or in the medium-low level, may be fine. The ideology of championship or fall so dominant among fan bases today is not realistic in practice, and goes against the fact that, although the championship is the ultimate goal, there are steps to follow on the road to reach there.

The success of a sports franchise as a commercial interest and pillar of the community is not purely all or nothing; There are other levels of success that are still valid. This is true even for a historical franchise like Chicago.

That said, the rationale for being in the lower middle class is whether the team is on the rise or not. If you are in that region and floating without structure or on the way down, you are there unnecessarily. As of now, it is still not immediately obvious who is identifiable as a centerpiece in the medium and long term for the Bulls, and therefore it cannot be said that they are on the rise.

One of them should be Markkanen But this season has been completely forgettable for him, and although LaVine still has two years left in his contract, he is still improving and is still young, his timeline does not match anyone else's.

At this time, it seems that the best prospect is Carter, but not being able to make any kind of jump constantly, or being offensive enough to use his excellent passing ability and still not able to take the court regularly For long periods of time, an Al Horford outbreak is born of hope rather than expectation.

Chicago has fought the shadow after Jordan for the past 20 years, something that compensates for the great market appeal they would otherwise have. However, an apparent reluctance to bottom out and acquire more premium draft assets throughout the Paxson era means that they are constantly drafting around the seventh selection areas.

They are very good at this, it should be said; Markkanen and Carter were chosen at that exact point (as was White, who is going around a year of unstable rookie with a recent score explosion), and there have been a myriad of other successes in the Bulls draft at throughout his term. However, if a team is so good at writing, why don't they do it anymore?

As with The Process, the wording is not the beginning and the end of the construction of the NBA list. However, it would represent a definitive address for the franchise, especially since they now have another chance to reload. Teams like the Boston Celtics, who have just lost Horford themselves and at least to some extent feel their absence, are about to face a crisis on the list due to their own proliferation of assets this summer.

Therefore, it is in his interest, taking into account the excess that lies ahead and the lack of premium options that they have in the center, paying more in trade for a large young man like Carter who could potentially see the Bulls get a considerable performance with which to start over. Again.

Will they take it? Probably not, and the justification that they still don't know what they have will sound sincere again.

But what we do know is that they have unsatisfied expectations, apparently an apathy and lack of optimism around the team, a piece designated as & # 39; core & # 39; which is regressing and another that cannot stay healthy. At some point, they need to choose a lane, and not in the sense of Rondo and Wade.