The popular iPhone game "Plague Inc." starts from the App Store in China – BGR

In recent years, there have only been a few applications that I use that have managed to survive a successive amount of iPhone updates. In any case, a new iPhone purchase is usually a great excuse to perform a massive purge of applications. After all, it's not like someone still needs to be playing Fruit ninja in 2020

However, an application that I want to have on each new iPhone is Plague Inc., a game that has been one of the best selling applications in the App Store for quite some time. If you are not familiar with the game, it is essentially a medicine-oriented simulation game that challenges users to spread a deadly disease throughout the world as scientists and health professionals seek to contain it.

At first glance it may seem morbid, but the game is well designed, immersive, addictive, educational and, of course, has won all kinds of awards and recognition in recent years. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at one time even thought that the game "creates a compelling world that involves the public in serious public health issues."

Now you may wonder: why am I talking about a game, however popular, that was originally released on the iPhone in 2012? Well, with the coronavirus still spreading, the game has attracted a lot of attention in recent weeks.

In light of that, the game started recently in the Apple App Store in China. Ndemic Creations, the study behind the game, issued the following statement about the elimination:

We have some very sad news to share with our players based in China. We have just been informed that Plague Inc. "includes content that is illegal in China as determined by the China Cyberspace Administration,quot; and has been removed from the China application store. This situation is completely beyond our control. Plague Inc. is a great critical and commercial success. With eight years and more than 130 million players, it is the number 1 strategy / simulation game worldwide and has been the most popular paid game in China for many years. Plague Inc. stands out as a smart and sophisticated simulation that encourages players to think and learn more about serious public health problems. We have great respect for our Chinese players and we are devastated because they can no longer access and play Plague Inc. It is not clear to us if this elimination is related to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak facing China. However, the educational importance of Plague Inc. has been repeatedly recognized by organizations such as the CDC and we are currently working with leading global health organizations to determine how we can best support their efforts to contain and control COVID-19. We are working very hard to try to find a way to get the game back into the hands of Chinese players, we don't want to give up on you, however, as a small independent game studio in the UK, the odds are stacked against we. Our immediate priority is to try to establish contact with the Chinese Cyberspace Administration to understand their concerns and work with them to find a solution. Nothing is changing outside of mainland China: we will continue to support and update both Plague Inc. and our new Rebel Inc. game on all platforms, as we work hard to try to find a way to return Plague Inc. to players in China.

Given the time of extraction, it is logical to think that it had something to do with the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. Even so, the specific reason behind the removal remains somewhat confusing.

Image source: DIVYAKANT SOLANKI / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock