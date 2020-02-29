The Ninth Circuit Court stops Trump's "Stay in Mexico,quot; policy on asylum seekers – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML9efdd4143bd068c4c709bd1be3a90b0e11% %MINIFYHTML9efdd4143bd068c4c709bd1be3a90b0e12%

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A federal appeals court ruled Friday that the government can no longer make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases end up in US immigration courts.

The same court, based in San Francisco, decided to keep another major change pending, one that denies asylum to anyone who enters the United States illegally from Mexico.

Twin setbacks for the Trump administration can be temporary if you appeal to the US Supreme Court. UU., Which has always sided with the president on immigration and border security policies.

The "Stay in Mexico,quot; policy, officially known as "Migrant Protection Protocols," came into effect in January 2019 in San Diego and gradually spread across the border. About 60,000 people have been sent back to await hearings, and authorities believe it is a great reason why illegal border crossings plummeted about 80% from a maximum of 13 years in May.

The reaction to the decision was rapid among lawyers and immigration advocates who have spent months fighting with the administration for a program they see as a humanitarian disaster, which subjects hundreds of migrants to violence, kidnapping and extortion in dangerous Mexican border cities. Hundreds more have been living in squalid camps across the border, while waiting for their next court date.

The defenders planned that immigrants immediately cross the border and present the court decision to border authorities on Friday. The lawyers hoped to bring their clients before the judges of the US immigration courts. UU.

The Justice Department strongly criticized the ruling, saying that the decision of the Ninth Circuit Court of the United States "not only ignores the constitutional authority of Congress and the Administration for a policy in force for more than a year, but also extends the aid beyond the parties before the Court. "

In the decision, the judges recognized the controversy that has involved federal courts on the subject of national mandates in recent weeks. The Trump administration has been widely critical of national mandates, saying that some "liberal,quot; areas should not be making policies for the entire country.

Judge William Fletcher, writing the majority opinion, sided with the American Civil Liberties Union and other advocacy groups who argued that the policy violates the obligations of international treaties against sending people to a country where it is they are likely to be persecuted or tortured for reasons of race, religion, ethnicity, political beliefs or belonging to a particular social group. The question before the judges was whether to allow policies to take effect during legal challenges.

Fletcher agreed that the government set too high a level for asylum seekers to persuade officers that they should be exempt from the policy and did not give them enough time to prepare for interviews or consult lawyers. The judges said the government also made a mistake in requiring asylum seekers to express their fear of returning to Mexico to be considered an exemption, instead of asking them not to be asked.

Fletcher quoted asylum seekers who reported being assaulted and victimized in Mexico, saying that it was "sufficient, in fact, much more than enough,quot; to undermine the government's arguments.

Fletcher joined Judge Richard Páez, both appointed by President Bill Clinton. Judge Ferdinand Fernández, appointed by President Ronald Reagan, disagreed.

"The court forcibly rejected the Trump administration's claim that it could run asylum seekers in Mexico and put them in serious danger," said ACLU lawyer Judy Rabinovitz. "It is time for the administration to follow the law and stop endangering asylum seekers."

The impact of the ruling will be at least partially mitigated by the expansion of other policies that were introduced in response to the unprecedented increase in asylum-seeking families that peaked last year, many of them from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

In November, the administration began sending asylum seekers from Honduras and El Salvador to Guatemala, denying them an opportunity in the United States and, instead, inviting them to run for the Central American nation devastated by the struggle. Similar agreements with Honduras and El Salvador will take effect soon.

Under another new policy, Mexicans and Central Americans who fail an initial examination are quickly deported without leaving the Border Patrol stations, which gained notoriety last year for reports of internal National Security surveillance of miserable conditions in some places from Texas. The selection interview is designed to take place in one day and any appeal to an immigration judge within 10 days. Asylum seekers have up to 90 minutes to contact a lawyer.

Those policies for quick deportations were introduced in October in El Paso, Texas, and spread across the border this month.

The other measure with far-reaching consequences denies asylum to anyone who passes through another country on the road to the U.S.-Mexico border without seeking protection there first. That policy went into effect in September and is being challenged in a separate lawsuit.

Supporters of the "Stay in Mexico,quot; policy say they have prevented asylum seekers from being released in the United States with notices to appear in court, which they consider a great incentive for people to come.

The policy was introduced at the border crossing in San Diego and initially focused on Central Americans. By November, he had reached all the major crossing corridors, the last being Arizona.

Asylum seekers from more than 40 countries had been returned, and Hondurans accounted for more than one in three, according to the Syracuse University Transaction Records Access Center. The Guatemalans were second, followed by the Cubans and the Salvadorans.

Mexicans are exempt under politics, as are unaccompanied children.

Asylum has been granted in less than 1% of the approximately 35,000 cases that have been decided. Only 5% are represented by lawyers, many of whom are reluctant to visit clients in Mexico.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.