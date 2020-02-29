The Kirk Minihane show will be paused when you enter a treatment program

Barstool Sports podcast presenter Kirk Minihane tweeted on Saturday afternoon that he is entering a treatment program to take care of his mental health and the program will be paused.

"The last month or so, I have really been fighting depression and suicidal thoughts," wrote Minihane, who has long been open about her battles with mental health. "I will go into a treatment program to fight this, so the program will be paused. I am afraid that these thoughts and feelings will come back, but this is life with depression. It is a difficult fight."

Minihane has been presenting his namesake program at Barstool since May 2019. He had previously co-hosted a morning show at WEEI, where his confrontational style brought a lot of high marks, but also frequent controversies at the station.

Minihane said goodbye to the WEEI program "Kirk and Callahan,quot; in September 2018 for similar reasons.

He had revealed in August that he had registered at Winchester Hospital with suicidal thoughts. He said he was transferred to McLean Hospital in Belmont, where he underwent treatment.

Minihane briefly returned to the program, but returned on his license that September.

"Still fighting mental health problems," Minihane at that time. "The truth is that I went back to work too fast."

Minihane left the "Kirk and Callahan,quot; program in November 2018. A planned program of Radio.com with the parent company of WEEI Entercom Communications never materialized, and left to join Barstool last May.