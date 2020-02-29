The king of Malaysia appoints Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister | News

The king of Malaysia appointed the experienced politician Muhyiddin Yassin as the new prime minister, the last turn to a week-long political crisis.

In a statement issued by the palace on Saturday, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah He said Muhyiddin, former Interior Minister and president of the Bersatu party, will take an oath on Sunday as he will probably get the most support from any candidate.

The appointment came after the surprising resignation of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, a measure that plunged the country into crisis. after a weekend of political disputes and the collapse of the ruling alliance.

"The process to appoint the prime minister cannot be delayed because the country needs a government for the welfare of the people and the nation," the palace statement said. The king appoints the country's prime minister.

The king decreed that "it was the best decision for everyone."

The announcement came hours after Mahathir reached a new agreement to work with his former ruling alliance led by his rival Anwar Ibrahim and threw his name into the fray again.

But the palace announced that King Abdullah believed that Muhyiddin had the support of most lawmakers.

"I only ask that all Malaysians accept the decision announced today by the national palace," Muhyiddin told reporters at his home.

True challenge

Mahathir, 94, had led the Alliance of Hope (Pakatan Harapan or PH) to a spectacular electoral victory in 2018, but the government imploded on Monday when he unexpectedly resigned.

Muhyiddin had emerged Friday as the favorite after receiving more support from lawmakers than PH's Anwar Ibrahim, a lifelong rival and sometime ally of Mahathir.

The appointment of Muhyiddin, who heads the Mahathir Bersatu party, will ironically bring the United Malaysian National Organization back to power, which was overthrown by the Mahathir government alliance in a historic vote in May 2018.

"A lot of people in Malaysia are very upset," said Bridget Walsh, principal investigator at the National Taiwan University.

"(Muhyiddin is) the man without the mandate. He faces a real challenge to gain support and move the country forward," he told Al Jazeera.

"He has not offered plans (for the government) and his own coalition is also very large. There will be challenges to keep it together."

Amy, a Malaysian voter from Kuala Lumpur, said that while she likes Mahathir and supported him during the 2018 elections, she celebrates Muhyiddin's election.

"I should have a chance," he told Al Jazeera.

Additional Ted Regency reports from Kuala Lumpur