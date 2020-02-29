The invisible man gets into a solid box office weekend

Elisabeth Moss's new movie, The invisible man, he earned a good amount of $ 26 million at the box office this weekend in North America, according to Variety. The invisible man, created by Universal-Blumhouse, dominated Friday's box office with $ 9.8 million and also secured a B + CinemaScore from the public.

While the success of the film has been relatively modest, it has still exceeded the previous expectations of the studios, which they estimated would earn only $ 20 million this weekend alone. Made for only $ 7 million, and directed and written by Leigh Whannell, the film follows a woman chased by a former boyfriend who has recently become invisible.

The movie is a new version of the 1933 Claude Rains movie, which took its plot from the HGWells class novel from the late 1890s. Supposedly, her boyfriend dies of suicide, so when Moss's character He reveals that he is stalking her, nobody believes him and thinks he has gone crazy.

Harriet Dyer, Storm Reid and Aldis Hodge also have co-starring roles, and so far, critics have been kind to the film, with Rotten Tomatoes giving it a solid 89%, which is an incredibly strong rating for a horror movie, which They are commonly disrespectful of movie critics.

See this post on Instagram The Invisible Man (2020) Synopsis: When Cecilia's abusive ex takes her life and leaves her fortune, she suspects that her death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences become lethal, Cecilia works to show that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. ——————————————————— I don't expect much from modern horror movies, especially those made by Blumhouse Productions, but The Invisible Man managed to * surprise me. What gives it an advantage over other Blumhouse movies is how it depends more on paranoia and suspense than on loud noises and unpleasant CGI. Everything is supported by scenes that show the invisible man in himself, since the subtle camera work and the visual narration are surprisingly strong and create a lot of intrigue from the beginning. They also serve to make our decently nice main character feel controlled, which works toward the satisfactory conclusion, but without these sequences being performed quite well, this movie would probably mix in the dark with most of the other releases of this company. . Not only does it still contain some cheap jumpscares, but it also has a bit of that horror writing that nobody likes. The characters make decisions that seem stupid and inconsistent with the previous behavior, and the villain is so OP sometimes that it doesn't even make sense. On top of that, some secondary characters and dialogues were quite bland, which resulted in an end product that is entertaining, but could improve. Still, it's smarter than shit like SlenderMan or Insidious 4 or whatever, so check out this to support horror movies that really require a little effort. 7/10. #theinvisibleman #invisibleman #austinreviews #moviereview #review #blumhouse #horror #horrormovies #horrorreview #elisabethmoss #aldishodge A post shared by 🎬 Aüstin Rëviews 🎟 (@austins_reviews_account) on February 29, 2020 at 10:51 a.m. PST

Some analysts have established a connection between The invisible man and the threat of the coronavirus. For example, Paul Dergarabedian, a media analyst at Comscore, said there was never a better escape than a movie, especially a "big horror movie."

He added that it was possible The invisible man & # 39;Success can be partially attributed to the coronavirus.

As noted earlier, the film is based on the 1933 classic, starring Claude Rains. Much of his screen time in the classic film presented him covered with bandages and protective glasses.

Twelve years ago, in 2008, the Library of Congress selected the film as one of the best films of the twentieth century in the National Film Registry of the United States. The film has also generated other remakes and adaptations, including the 1984 Soviet film with the same title.



