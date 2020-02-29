The iconic works of art were reinvented for culture!

It is the last day of Black History Month and we are making a hostile acquisition of some of the most emblematic works of art in the world.

A few weeks ago, Twitter discussed which rappers would be most deserving of the honor that would be represented in the "Hip Hop Mount Rushmore."

Since black culture influences … cross out that … it is culture, which gave us the idea of ​​reimagining some famous landmarks and pieces of art for culture with some of the biggest black stars on the planet.

We would like to think that these pieces of art exist in a world where repairs have been distributed, there is always an extra nugget / wing in your food, there are unlimited mimosas available all day and not just lunch hours and Barack Obama is our president forever . Come in and tell us which of these reinvented art pieces you love.