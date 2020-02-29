The greats, including AJ Dillon of BC, made a great impression on NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The greats made a great statement at the NFL exploration harvester Friday night.

Wisconsin star Jonathan Taylor ran the fastest 40-yard run (4.39 seconds) despite being the third heaviest runner in the combine, and the offensive linemen had a good performance, led by 357-pound Mekhi Becton. of Louisville, who ran a 5.10 times in the 40s.

Http://t.co/89cclmrimO crazy – Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 29, 2020

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said on the NFL Network that he was more impressed with Becton's 5.10 than with Alabama open receiver Henry Ruggs III, who ran a 40-yard day at 4.27 on Thursday night. , just John Ross's record of 4.22 set in 2017.

“Rico, you love 4.22. Who will beat the 4.22? "Mayock told former colleague Rich Eisen during a visit to the broadcast booth." I think he running on 5.51 is more impressive than what the Alabama open receiver, Ruggs, ran yesterday. "

Other O-linemen that impressed during the first live training Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium were Tristan Wirfs of Iowa, who surpassed them all in 4.85 seconds in the 40s and dominated the position exercises and other tests .

He set an O-line record (since 2003) with a 36.5-inch vertical jump and tied the wide-jump mark with a measurement of 10 feet and 1 inch.

"And the Wirfs boy is a third year student," Mayock said. “Usually, Iowa players stay five years, not three. And he goes out and a lot of people were thinking of playing well or on guard, and their numbers just jumped off the list. The left tackle shouted. Boy, did he help himself?

Taylor weighed 226 pounds earlier this week, heavier than each runner except for A.J. from Boston College. Dillon (247 pounds) and Sewo Olonilua of TCU (232).

Taylor 40's time made comparisons with former Penn State star and current Giants runner Saquon Barkley, who ran a 4.40 40 with 233 pounds at the combine in 2018.

Dillon recorded the upper vertical jump (41 inches) and the best wide jump (10 feet, 11 inches) among the runners.