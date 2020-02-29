The general surgeon urges the public to stop buying facial masks

The general surgeon urged the public on Saturday to stop buying masks, warning that it will not help against the spread of the coronavirus, but that it will take away important resources from health professionals.
"Seriously people – STOP BUYING MASKS!" the general surgeon, Jerome M. Adams, said in a tweet Saturday morning. "They are NOT effective in preventing the general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if health care providers cannot make them care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk! "
The appeal comes when consumers in panic rush to buy masks online, including the so-called N95, an increase that has led to rising prices and counterfeit products.
In another tweet, Mr. Adams said that the best way to protect against the virus is to wash your hands regularly and that those who feel sick stay home.
Health officials around the world have been imploring the public to stop buying masks if they are healthy or not caring for someone who is sick. Medical professionals need a large number of masks because they are in direct contact with infected patients and must change their masks repeatedly.
"There are severe tensions in protective equipment worldwide," said Dr. Michael J. Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization's emergency health program, during an information session on Friday. "Our main concern is to ensure that our frontline health workers are protected and that they have the equipment they need to do their job."
Dr. Ryan said the masks mainly prevent one person from transmitting the disease to another person.
"There are limits on how a mask can protect it from infection," he said. "The most important thing everyone can do is wash their hands, keep their hands away from their faces and observe very precise hygiene."
The WHO guidelines recommend that health workers wear surgical masks to cover their mouth and nose, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have instructed them to wear masks known as N95, which are thicker, They fit more around the mouth and nose, and block particles much smaller than surgical masks.
Both masks help prevent the spread of a person's cough or sneeze, but medical specialists have said that for the average members of the public, they are generally not effective.
A person is more likely to become infected by touching contaminated surfaces than by a drop that travels through the air.
Air can also enter around the edges of the masks, particularly flat surgical masks. Health workers who wear N95 masks as part of their jobs must undergo a Adjustment test at least once a year to make sure there are no gaps around the mouth.
It is unlikely that most people know how to wear these masks and could accidentally become contaminated if they touch the outside of the mask when they take it off and then touch their face.
"Not having a mask does not necessarily put you at risk of contracting this disease," said Dr. Ryan.
But the message has not prevented people from buying masks, particularly the N95, which are generally cheap and popular with construction workers and painters.
"Do you know what a mask costs?" said Mike Bowen, executive vice president of Prestige Ameritech, manufacturer of N95 masks in North Richland Hills, Texas. "Listen to this: a Class 2 medical device, you can buy two of them for the price of a gum."
He added: "They are cheap. They are automated. They are not handmade."
But at Amazon, sellers have advertised masks for at least $ 10 each. A vendor announced 160 masks for $ 800, an agreement that was no longer available as of Saturday.
Vice President Mike Pence seemed to address the shortage during a White House press conference with President Trump on Saturday.
Pence, whom Trump named to coordinate the government's response to the Coronavirus outbreak, said the administration would have "40 million masks available today."
The government has hired the multinational manufacturing giant 3M to produce 30 million more masks a month, Pence said.
Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs on Thursday that it was critical that masks be available for doctors and nurses who cared for those affected by the virus already the people who treated their loved ones with the disease.
"There is no paper for these masks in the community," he said. "These masks should be prioritized for health professionals who, as part of their work, take care of people."
Dr. Redfield's comment came after an exchange with Representative Chrissy Houlahan, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, who asked how people should prepare, even if they needed to stock up on prescription foods or medications.
"Not at this time," he said.
"Should people be afraid?" Mrs. Houlahan asked.
"Did not answer.
"Should you wear a mask if you're healthy?" she asked.
"No," said Dr. Redfield.
