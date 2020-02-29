The general surgeon urges the public to stop buying facial masks

Health officials around the world have been imploring the public to stop buying masks if they are healthy or not caring for someone who is sick. Medical professionals need a large number of masks because they are in direct contact with infected patients and must change their masks repeatedly.

"There are severe tensions in protective equipment worldwide," said Dr. Michael J. Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization's emergency health program, during an information session on Friday. "Our main concern is to ensure that our frontline health workers are protected and that they have the equipment they need to do their job."

Dr. Ryan said the masks mainly prevent one person from transmitting the disease to another person.

"There are limits on how a mask can protect it from infection," he said. "The most important thing everyone can do is wash their hands, keep their hands away from their faces and observe very precise hygiene."

What is a coronavirus?

It is a novel virus named for the crown-shaped peaks that protrude from its surface. Coronavirus can infect both animals and people and can cause a variety of respiratory diseases, from the common cold to more dangerous conditions, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome or SARS. How do I keep myself and others safe?

Washing your hands frequently is the most important thing you can do, along with staying home when you are sick. What happens if I am traveling?

The C.D.C. He has warned older and at-risk travelers to avoid Japan, Italy and Iran. The agency has also advised against all non-essential trips to South Korea and China. Where has the virus spread?

The virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has made more than 80,000 people sick in at least 33 countries, including Italy, Iran and South Korea. How contagious is the virus?

According to a preliminary investigation, it seems moderately infectious, similar to SARS, and is probably transmitted through sneezing, coughing and contaminated surfaces. Scientists have estimated that each infected person could infect between 1.5 and 3.5 people without effective containment measures. Who is working to contain the virus?

World Health Organization officials have been working with officials in China, where growth has slowed. But this week, when confirmed cases shot up on two continents, experts warned that the world was not ready for a major outbreak.



The WHO guidelines recommend that health workers wear surgical masks to cover their mouth and nose, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have instructed them to wear masks known as N95, which are thicker, They fit more around the mouth and nose, and block particles much smaller than surgical masks.

Both masks help prevent the spread of a person's cough or sneeze, but medical specialists have said that for the average members of the public, they are generally not effective.