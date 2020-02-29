The founder of Elliott Management seeks to eliminate the CEO of Twitter: Report – Latest news

The founder of Elliott Management Corp, Paul Singer, seeks to eliminate the CEO of Twitter Inc, Jack Dorsey, reported on Friday CNBC citing a person familiar with the matter.

Elliott is pushing for the elimination of Dorsey in part because his attention is divided between running Twitter and the payment processor Square Inc, and his desire to move to Africa, according to the report.

Twitter declined to comment.

%MINIFYHTMLd78f02266610d5e6ae749c635da5427b11% %MINIFYHTMLd78f02266610d5e6ae749c635da5427b12%

Elliott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

