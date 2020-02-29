The driving force in Irish politics? Find a decent place to live

DUBLIN – After Ireland's economy collapsed in 2008, friends and fellow activists saw a massive exodus of young people doing what the Irish had always done in times of crisis: leaving the country for more prosperous coasts.

But now that Ireland has recovered to become the fastest growing economy in Europe, they had a different problem: how to stay.

"There are definitely periods of my life in which I have had panic attacks in the shower and it is for money and housing," said Catherine O & # 39; Keeffe, 29, sitting around a table in a shop in North Dublin the other week with a group of activists against home eviction. "I knew our owners were pushing, pushing, pushing to get us out, and it was never clear when they would win."

Ireland is in the midst of a housing crisis so severe that it has left thousands of people homeless and has emptied a social contract that for decades allowed many Irish people to buy a house.