The driving force in Irish politics? Find a decent place to live

DUBLIN – After Ireland's economy collapsed in 2008, friends and fellow activists saw a massive exodus of young people doing what the Irish had always done in times of crisis: leaving the country for more prosperous coasts.
But now that Ireland has recovered to become the fastest growing economy in Europe, they had a different problem: how to stay.
"There are definitely periods of my life in which I have had panic attacks in the shower and it is for money and housing," said Catherine O & # 39; Keeffe, 29, sitting around a table in a shop in North Dublin the other week with a group of activists against home eviction. "I knew our owners were pushing, pushing, pushing to get us out, and it was never clear when they would win."
Ireland is in the midst of a housing crisis so severe that it has left thousands of people homeless and has emptied a social contract that for decades allowed many Irish people to buy a house.
Breaking with favorable policies for government owners, the party proposed to freeze rents and build 100,000 houses, plans that coincided with housing protests in recent years and that have turned the party into a king-maker in the fragmented political scene from Ireland.
In doing so, Sinn Fein became the latest example of how housing is shaping politics across Europe. In the 1980s, right-wing parties such as Britain's conservatives under Margaret Thatcher encouraged home ownership in the belief that it would make people sympathize with the low-tax right-wing policy. Today, left-wing parties can benefit from a generation of young voters who see the dream of home ownership disappear.
"In an environment where the proportion of people who rent is increasing rapidly, from a country that used to have massive levels of home ownership, I think it creates some instability in the system," said Kevin Cunningham, political consultant and survey director at AskEurope , A research firm. "That could be an interesting dynamic replicated on the left of Europe."
Until now, right-wing populist parties have benefited greatly from new divisions in the electorate on housing, with people living in areas not affected by the rise in real estate prices. Causes of support such as Brexit in greater numbers. But the Irish elections also showed the power of a rental crisis for younger and left-wing voters.
"This is the first example in northern Europe of a left-wing populist party that really manages to capture the discontent of younger tenants," said Ben Ansell, a professor at the University of Oxford who studied the links between the real estate market and the populism.
The housing crisis in Ireland is rooted in the financial collapse of 2008, which devastated the country's economy and stopped virtually all new construction projects. People's wages finally recovered, but house prices exploded, rising 90 percent in Dublin since 2012. That pushed more and more people into the private rental market.
The new strict rules on mortgage loans, widely accepted as necessary protection against another financial crisis, are a factor that limits people's housing options. Another is the government's decision to trust what critics criticize as market-based responses to housing shortages, rather than building new public housing.
High incomes, driven even higher, critics say, by a system of wrong subsidies, are eliminating increasingly larger portions of young people's salaries, which makes it almost impossible to save for the down payment on a house. And because Ireland has long treated rent as little more than an intermediate point before people inevitably buy houses, their weak tenant protections allow landlords to evict tenants almost at will.
Brian McLoughlin, head of communications for Inner City Helping Homeless in Dublin, said the group had seen an explosion of families seeking help in recent years after being evicted by the owners. Often, the government hosts them in hotel rooms, where conditions can be severely tight.
Large technology companies, attracted by government tax exemptions, have created thousands of well-paid jobs in Dublin. That has helped push property developers to the upper end of the market, while creating the perception of a two-level recovery, with long-standing Dubliners at the short end.
Brian Breathnach, 61, an artist who grew up there, said he remembered when it was "part of the tradition that most people went from their parents' house to buy their own house." But not anymore. With his wife, who works in a mall, and two children, Mr. Breathnach spent 18 years on a waiting list for public housing.
In the rental houses, he said, they faced periodic negotiations with the owners about the increase in rents and the expectation that they don't complain about wet or broken appliances, so as not to "wake up the sleeping giant or something like that."
A few years ago, they were evicted by a landlord who said a relative would move, a story that is often used as legal coverage to expel tenants and divide a house into smaller units to earn more money.
This summer, Mr. Breathnach moved to an apartment in an affordable housing complex run by Iveagh Trust, a charity, a relief after decades of instability. He regretted that housing had become a vehicle to generate wealth.
"It's a bit like an art auction, where things get weird and out of reach of ordinary people," said Breathnach. "And it seems to me that housing should not be treated as diamonds or Rembrandts."
Sinn Fein made those feelings the centerpiece of his campaign. The party, which seeks to increase pressure on its rivals to include them in the talks about the formation of the next government, made a series of public demonstrations last week that have caused a thunderous reception.
The two great center-right parties, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, led by the interim prime minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar has so far hesitated to form his own coalition government, suspicious of being seen as blocking the desire for voter change. But Sinn Fein's leftist policies and his former ties to the Irish Republican Army, a paramilitary group that fought for the end of British rule in Northern Ireland, have also made him an unpopular partner.
A Mullally, a writer in Dublin, said voters were reacting to an economic recovery that still seemed to accumulate in the pockets of the rich.
"This election is a kind of echo or late reaction to the shock and austerity policies implemented," he said. "People say:" Well, if the economy is doing really well, why is the cost of living so high? "
A few days after the elections, in the Dublin constituency of Sinn Fein leader, Mary Lou McDonald, Mrs. O & # 39; Keeffe met with other young people affected by the housing crisis for an open-door support group , a place for people to bring their complaints about owners and organize.
His group, Dublin Central Housing Action, has participated in high-profile occupations of disused offices or hotels that activists have turned into homeless shelters, and clashes with owners in the homes of people facing evictions.
"We are trying to fight the impunity of the owners as much as we can," said Tómas Lynch, 29. “Rents are going up; it is very difficult to find a new place to live in Dublin if you are evicted, so people are very afraid to challenge almost anything. "
Lynch said that many people he knew moved to Australia or Britain after the accident. The economic recovery has attracted some back with better paid jobs, while making it almost impossible for many young Irish people to find a place to live there.
Another organizer, Brennan Lawrence, 28, said he had spent weeks living on his friends' sofas for two periods of being homeless recently, even though he sometimes sent 100 requests per day to view properties. He said coworkers had been discouraged so much by the prospects of home ownership that they moved to London, a difficult city to pay.
Even after finding a place in Dublin, Lawrence endured a year and a half without heating in his room, with little or no legal recourse.
"People are too scared or just can't move out of the house, so it doesn't matter what the letter of the rental law is," he said.
Ms. O'Keeffe, who has been evicted twice in recent years, said a sense of transience hovered over the lives of most young people in Dublin now, with the dream of owning a home replaced by the reality of aggressive owners who make fun of tenants.
"It's strange not to have ownership of where you live," he said. "I love Dublin, I love Ireland, but it's what they constantly tell me over and over again that it's not yours."