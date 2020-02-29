The Department of Health confirms the first death of the US coronavirus. UU. In the state of Washington

Roommates, health officials in the state of Washington have officially confirmed the first death by coronavirus in the United States today. According to USA Today, the person who died was from King County, Washington. Governor Jay Inslee confirmed the news in a statement that said: It is a sad day in our state when we learn that a Washingtonian has died of COVID-19. Our hearts are with your family and friends. We will continue working towards a day when no one dies from this virus. "

He also added: “In partnership with the Washington State Department of Health, the Washington State Department of Emergency Management and local and community health partners, we are strengthening our preparedness and response efforts. I am committed to keeping the people of Washington healthy, safe and informed. ”

The news comes at an interesting time, as Donnie is currently addressing the nation about the coronavirus and how we can take preventive measures to protect ourselves. We have kept you updated on the latest news about the coronavirus.

Death occurs after, according to reports, US health officials. UU. They warned that the coronavirus now seems to spread within the country from person to person, regardless of any trip abroad. We continue to urge everyone to be safe and not to panic. Watch for more updates!