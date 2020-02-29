The daughter of Steven Spielberg's porn star arrested for domestic violence

%MINIFYHTML73ee3eda1c76bbc0a0725b908ef7daa911% %MINIFYHTML73ee3eda1c76bbc0a0725b908ef7daa912%

Mikaela Spielberg, 23, was arrested for domestic violence in Nashville, where she lives with her fiance Chuck Pankow, who is more than twice her age.

–

Steven SpielbergMikaela's daughter was arrested by police early Saturday, February 29. The 23-year-old was arrested for a misdemeanor of domestic violence in Nashville, where she lives with her fiancé, the 50-year-old dart player Chuck Pankow.

The aspiring porn star, adopted by the famous director when she was a baby, was taken to the Hill Detention Center. Someone has already paid their bail of $ 1,000, and is expected to be released after 12 hours, a standard routine in domestic violence cases.

His arrest came less than two weeks after he announced that he is looking for a career in the adult entertainment industry. He started producing his own solo porn videos and would also love to work as a stripper.

While he claimed that his famous parents were "intrigued" and "not bothered" by his decision, the rumors suggested otherwise. Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw were supposedly "worried" and "ashamed" about their aspirations to be a sex worker.

When he first announced his career plan, he revealed his struggle with childhood trauma due to sexual abuse and its downward spiral after being sent to a boarding school for troubled teenagers.

He insisted that the "predators" who groomed her were not one of her family or her circle of friends, but apparently many people were not convinced as she felt the need to address the problem again.

In a new social media post, Mikaela Spielberg wrote: "There is no evidence that my career choice has anything to do with parental abuse, so some of you must give up and control yourself." She added: "I see a therapist, I do the job, can some of you say do the same?"