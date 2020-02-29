The coronavirus continues to spread as the disease shakes the global economy

Washington state health officials said Saturday that a person died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. It is the first death from coronavirus reported in the United States.

Governor Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency on Saturday.

The he said at a press conference that 22 patients in the United States currently have coronaviruses. He said there are likely to be additional cases in the US. UU., But that healthy people should be able to recover completely.

Vice President Mike Pence announced at the same press conference that travel restrictions in Iran are expanding in response to the outbreak of coronavirus. He said the State Department has been authorized to raise travel warnings to parts of Italy and South Korea.

The World Health Organization said earlier this week the risk of the new coronavirus Expanding around the world is "very high." There are now more than 85,000 cases worldwide, most of them in China, where the virus originated, and more than 2,900 deaths. As health officials try to contain the virus, it continues to put millions of people in the United States to the limit and shake the markets.