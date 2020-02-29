The controversial UFC star Coby Covington defies a fight of 50 cents to $ 1 million!

The controversial Trump who supports UFC fighter Coby Covington is challenging rapper Curtis "50 Cent,quot; Jackson to a fight. And it seems that 50 could accept your offer.
Colby Covington was beaten and then presented by Kamarau Usman in his fight at UFC 245.
After the defeat, 50 Cent criticized Covington, calling it a "racist piece of shit,quot; and celebrating the fact that his jaw was broken during the fight.
Yesterday, the former interim welterweight champion offered to fight 50 Cent.
He told an interviewer:
"50 cents? The guy was beaten eight times and that is his claim of fame,quot; oh, I was beaten eight times and that could not discourage me. "
If I hit him once, he will never get up again.
There is a guy whose jaw was closed and it wasn't me. It was 50 Cent. He is a little bitch. I want to fight 50 Cent below. I think we should do a celebrity charity boxing match.
I will put $ 1 million of my dollars and it will go directly to the troops. He is bankrupt, so he probably doesn't have a million dollars, but he can go as one of his sponsors to put him in and we can do this.