The controversial UFC star Coby Covington defies a fight of 50 cents to $ 1 million!

The controversial Trump who supports UFC fighter Coby Covington is challenging rapper Curtis "50 Cent,quot; Jackson to a fight. And it seems that 50 could accept your offer.

Colby Covington was beaten and then presented by Kamarau Usman in his fight at UFC 245.

After the defeat, 50 Cent criticized Covington, calling it a "racist piece of shit,quot; and celebrating the fact that his jaw was broken during the fight.

Yesterday, the former interim welterweight champion offered to fight 50 Cent.

He told an interviewer: