The clues that were left behind when Kristal Anne Reisinger disappeared in Colorado

In 2016 Kristal Anne Reisinger He moved to the small town of Crestone in Colorado in search of spiritual enlightenment.
What he found there … nobody knows for sure.
Instead, the 29-year-old from Denver was last seen around July 13, 2016, and has been missing since then, her fate is unknown after she attended a drum circle ceremony, joining a group gathered to celebrate under the full summer moon.
At first, local authorities treated Reisinger's disappearance as a missing person case, and told him that he had previously had a two-week walk that left her out of touch. But as the months went by, and his 4-year-old daughter, KashaBack in Denver, he continued without even receiving a phone call from his mother, officials, including agents of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, concluded that Reisinger was probably more than missing.
"We are not saying it is (foul play), but there is always that possibility," Saguache County Sheriff Dan Warwick told Fox 31 Problem Solvers, the Denver Channel 2 News research team in 2017. " For her to leave this time is unusual, so it increases the chances of a dirty game involved. She not only took off and didn't come back. She left everything she owns. "
In a city that houses less than 150 people, one would think that it would not be too difficult to get an idea of what happened. There was even a $ 20,000 reward on offer. But the truth has been elusive to this day.
"Someone who attended the drum circle ceremony knows what happened that night: that there are people in Crestone who have information that can open this case," said Saguache County Sheriff's Deputy Wayne Clark in 2017.
But there are people entering and leaving Crestone, a New Age spiritual center of destination for travelers from around the world located at the foot of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Thousands more have settled in the hills on the outskirts of the city, some in communal-type complexes.
Reisinger had only been in the city about a month before he disappeared. Kasha's father, Elijah Guana, told Problem Solvers that his ex was "really immersed in Native American traditions, the nature of raising consciences and living a peaceful life. His motto was,quot; do no harm. "
"To this day," Guana added, "(Kasha) still asks the question, he wants to call her on the phone. She doesn't really understand that she's gone. She thinks she's somewhere."
In 2018 Payne Lindsey addressed Reisinger's disappearance in the second season of his successful podcast Up and gone, and now the Oxygen series of the same name has returned to Crestone to find answers.
In a preview of the new episode, Ara McDonald, who rented an apartment on the top floor to Reisinger and was the first to report his disappearance, tells Lindsey that the last time he saw his tenant was when he went to collect the rent during the first week of July.
"When he opened the door, his face was stained with tears," McDonald recalled. "I was extremely distraught and I said:" What's going on? Are you alright? "She said," I really don't want to talk about it, but I went to a party and I'm pretty sure I was drugged and raped. "McDonald said there were several instances of women attacked. by an unknown group of men. She didn't know any names, she said, because they are,quot; good enough to hide who they are. "
In 2017, McDonald told the Problem Solver that he had encouraged Kristal to call the police, and the young woman said he was considering it. When Reisinger disappeared, McDonald found his cell phone in his apartment. The battery was depleted, but after a quick charge, McDonald heard some of his voice messages and said, "From what I had on my phone, it seems I was on my way somewhere. I needed to go somewhere else."
Sheriff and McDonald sources said the last person who called Reisinger was a local man with a criminal record that included drugging and assaulting someone.
Apparently, Reisinger had settled in the city, singing with a local band called Stimulus and absorbing the atmosphere. She called her daughter every day.
"Kristal had a difficult time in his life, belonging to an undone family," said Rodney Ervin, whose son knew Kristal and who opened his home to the girl when she was about 15 years old and did not get along with her own mother. Ervin told Lindsey recently: "She always, always had a good heart, regardless of her current situation. She was a very intelligent and talented young woman who was in a situation she simply did not lend to have a stable life."
When Reisinger's usual calls stopped arriving around July 13 and nobody could reach her, Ervin went to Crestone to see how she was doing.
"The day before (she disappeared), she had bought several of her favorite foods," Ervin told Problem Solvers in 2017. "Vegetarian burgers and almond milk. The shampoo and conditioner were new in the shower. Her medication was in the shower,quot;. refrigerator and used "." There were no signs "that she planned to pack and leave, he said.
Authorities searched the area on foot with dogs and from the sky in helicopters, but there were no signs of it.
"I will go to my grave believing that someone had something to do with his disappearance," Ervin added. "And not because that's what she wanted. I just don't think there is another explanation. Someone in this city knows it and is too cowardly to introduce herself."
