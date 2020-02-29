The clues that were left behind when Kristal Anne Reisinger disappeared in Colorado

In 2016 Kristal Anne Reisinger He moved to the small town of Crestone in Colorado in search of spiritual enlightenment.

%MINIFYHTML7f8a4608a6724b8f6a630bb39f2b41f011% %MINIFYHTML7f8a4608a6724b8f6a630bb39f2b41f012%

What he found there … nobody knows for sure.

Instead, the 29-year-old from Denver was last seen around July 13, 2016, and has been missing since then, her fate is unknown after she attended a drum circle ceremony, joining a group gathered to celebrate under the full summer moon.

At first, local authorities treated Reisinger's disappearance as a missing person case, and told him that he had previously had a two-week walk that left her out of touch. But as the months went by, and his 4-year-old daughter, KashaBack in Denver, he continued without even receiving a phone call from his mother, officials, including agents of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, concluded that Reisinger was probably more than missing.