The Chicago Bulls have lost nine of their last 10 games by entering Saturday's visit to the New York Knicks, but the team could be winning an important part of their rotation.

The Wendell Carter Jr Center, which was out since January 6 with a high ankle sprain, estimated that it has a "80 to 90 percent chance,quot; of being part of the rotation at Madison Square Garden. You will probably be under a minute restriction when you return.















0:30



Watch the Chicago Bulls take on the New York Knicks on Saturday at 10 p.m. via a free live stream on skysports.com, the Sky Sports app and the Sky Sports YouTube channel



"It has been quite frustrating because I wanted to leave again just after the All-Star break, but I knew it was going to be a process," Carter said. "Then, the wind was recovering. I was told that (the ankle) was not going to be 100 percent perfect when I returned. I simply regained my strength in my ankle because I haven't been playing for more than a month." now.

"It will be a bit weak, but continuing to play and keep pushing harder will make it stronger."

Long range shooting specialist Denzel Valentine, who was out for the last seven games with a hamstring injury, could also be back for the Bulls, coach Jim Boylen said.

However, the news about injuries that arose from Thursday's practice were not entirely sunny. Rookie guard Coby White injured his back during warm-ups before training and did not practice.

White scored at least 33 points from the bank in the last three games and will be assigned additional treatment on Friday before the team determines its status for the Knicks game.

The Bulls also announced that Luke Kornet will miss the next six or eight weeks with a left ankle sprain and a left foot fracture.

New York has lost six straight games after opening February with four straight wins. Saturday marks the beginning of a five-game family home for the Knicks, who are 8-20 in the Garden.

The Knicks struggled with their own injury problems during the defeat of Thursday 115-106 in Philadelphia. After receiving an elbow in the head in the first half, Dennis Smith Jr did not return to the game. Frank Ntilikina missed this third consecutive game with an injured groin, while former Bulls striker Taj Gibson (back) also resisted.

Julius Randle got his 25th double-double for the Knicks, registering 30 points and 10 rebounds. New York beat Philadelphia by six after the break.

"The most important thing we are seeing as personal is how well we are playing collectively and what we are doing. They went out, made some stops, scored a bit and returned to the game," Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said.

















0:33



Zach LaVine sold out a three-point clutch of the logo, but couldn't keep the Chicago Bulls from falling to a 124-122 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder



Veteran guard Zach LaVine has remained constant for the Bulls, starting each of the club's 59 games and averaging the team's best 25.5 points and 34.7 minutes.

LaVine comes from a 41-point effort in the 124-122 loss on Tuesday against Oklahoma City Thunder. His six 40-point games this season occupy fifth place in the league.

The Knicks and the Bulls split up in their first two games this season, but they haven't met in almost four months. Each team has won at home, with the Knicks defeating the Bulls 105-98 at Madison Square Garden on October 28 before Chicago responded with a 120-102 loss at United Center on November 12.

The Bulls lead the all-time series 123-108, but the Knicks are 66-45 in home games.

Chicago will host New York on March 28 to conclude the season series.

Want to see even more of the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.