The bride of the future, Lori Harvey, reveals how fortunate she is to wear a completely transparent dress in new vacation photos

It seems that Lori Harvey is having the best moment of her life when Future's current girlfriend moved to Instagram to flaunt her luxurious new home.

Steve Harvey's stepdaughter spent Sunday at her home, and shared a couple of photos of the impressive mansion in Los Angeles.

In one of the snapshots, the 23-year-old model allegedly looked at the camera while standing on the terrace of her house.

The social media influencer seemed to wear little or no makeup, and she showed her white bra, which was visible under her gray sweatshirt.

Another image offered a glimpse of the mansion pool, which also has an incredible view of the Los Angeles landscape.

It seems that Lori felt extra positive during the day because she wrote "nothing but good energy,quot; in addition to the click.

Lori first brought the news of having a new home when she shared a photograph of a bottle of champagne, which she referred to as her first inauguration gift.

The model also revealed to fans that she is on vacation in the Bahamas in a colorful transparent dress that exposed her black bikini.

A fan said: "The future is not playing fair. I have Lori Harvey on my wish list.

Another commenter declared: "She calls me daddy because my money has been like Stevey for a long time."

This sponsor said: "You won't let me be gay in peace, huh?! Stay breaking hearts. 💔💔💔"

A supporter revealed: "Be careful, you are such a beautiful lady and people are jealous of successful people, you love it, be careful and you are not kidding, you did not respect it!"

Lori's latest publications occur in the midst of her continuing problems with the law, as she was accused of obstruction of justice and blows and escapes.

The model reportedly crashed her Mercedes SUV against another car in October, but instead of waiting for the cops to arrive, she left the scene.

Although Harvey has insisted that he has done nothing wrong, he can still be sentenced to up to one year in prison.

Ad

According to recent reports, the model will be represented by the famous famous lawyer Blair Berk, famous for successfully defending numerous famous people like Lindsay Lohan and Mel Gibson.



Post views:

0 0