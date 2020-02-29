Home Entertainment The best looks of Kardashians and Jenners fashion week

The best looks of Kardashians and Jenners fashion week

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have to do with fashion and, over the years, have been familiar faces at Fashion Week events.

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and other members of the famous family have often sat in the front row at the best designer shows. Kim has even brought her daughter northwest-What Sister Kendall Jenner, a model that has shaken many catwalks, says she is the most elegant of her nieces and nephews.

"I have to say North because he actually dresses at this point and likes to create outfits, like putting things together that you wouldn't even think about," Kendall told E! Morning pop co-host Victor Cruz earlier this month. "She is very good at it."

Also, Kim's husband Kanye west It shows its new Yeezy collections in its own parades, which the family attends.

And the Kardashians and Jenners exhibit attire of the best designers while they are in New York and Paris, home of the most prestigious Fashion Week events.

See photos of the Kardashians and Jenners at Fashion Week events:

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Kylie Jenner (2020)

The reality star appears in Tom Ford's fall-winter 2020 show in Hollywood.

Kim Kardashian, New York Fashion Week 2019

Raymond Hall / GC Images

Kim Kardashian (2019)

The reality star addresses the show S by Serena during New York Fashion Week.

Kourtney Kardashian NYFW

Gotham / GC Images

Kourtney Kardashian (2019)

The reality star appears in New York City with a black and white checkered coat from Céline, leather pants and pointed black boots during New York Fashion Week.

Kourtney Kardashian

PC / BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian (2019)

The reality star wears a brown Filles à Papa suit from the Fall 2019 RTW collection, pointed boots from Vetements and Céline sunnies during New York Fashion Week.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, New York Fashion Week 2018

Swan Gallet / WWD / REX / Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (2018)

Double date! The four sit in the front row at the Louis Vuitton men's fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

ESC: NYFW Fall 2017, Best Looks, La Perla

Don Ashby

Kendall Jenner (2017)

The star and model of reality walks the runway at the La Perla show during New York Fashion Week.

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Yeezy Season 4, New York Fashion Week 2016

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Yeezy Season 4

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner (2016)

The trio attends to Kim's husband Kanye west& # 39; Yeezy Season 4 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, NYFW, New York Fashion Week 2016

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner (2016)

The sisters pose behind the scenes at the 2016 Autumn / Winter show of the Vera Wang Collection during New York Fashion Week.

Kylie Jenner, New York Fashion Week 2016

James Devaney / GC Images

Kylie Jenner (2016)

The reality star features a blonde at the Alexander Wang show during New York Fashion Week.

Kim Kardashian, Paris

Dominique Charriau / WireImag

Kim Kardashian (2016)

The reality star appears in the spring / summer 2017 women's clothing show Balmain during Paris Fashion Week.

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, North West, Caitlyn Jenner, Yeezy Season 3

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, North West and Caitlyn Jenner (2016)

The family poses for a group photo with Kim's husband Kanye westYeezy's third season fashion show in New York.

Kourtney Kardashian, Paris

AG / MT / Splash News

Kourtney Kardashian (2016)

The reality star wears a golden Balmain suit with a matching knit coat, simple black heels with an open toe and a pair of sunglasses during Paris Fashion Week.

Shaun Ross, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Hudson, Gabrielle Union, NYFW, New York Fashion Week 2015

Andrew Toth / WireImage

Kylie Jenner (2015)

The reality star sits in the front row with Shaun ross, Jennifer HudsonY Gabrielle Union at the Prabal Gurung spring / summer 2016 show during New York Fashion Week.

Kim Kardashian

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian (2015)

The reality star attends the 2015 Robert Geller Fall / Winer fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York.

Kris Jenner, Paris

Marc Piasecki / GC Images

Kris Jenner (2016)

The matriarch wears black leather in Paris during Paris Fashion Week.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Northwest

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / French Select / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and North West (2014)

The couple and their daughter, then 15 months old, sit in the front row at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week.

Kim Kardashian

JUSTIN CAMPBELL / startraksphoto.com

Kim Kardashian (2012)

The reality star appears in the Marchesa Spring / Summer 2013 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Kim Kardashian, Alice + Olivia Fall 2009

George Napolitano / FilmMagic

Kim Kardashian (2009)

The reality star appears in the fall / winter 2009 presentation of Alice + Olivia during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.

