Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have to do with fashion and, over the years, have been familiar faces at Fashion Week events.

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and other members of the famous family have often sat in the front row at the best designer shows. Kim has even brought her daughter northwest-What Sister Kendall Jenner, a model that has shaken many catwalks, says she is the most elegant of her nieces and nephews.

"I have to say North because he actually dresses at this point and likes to create outfits, like putting things together that you wouldn't even think about," Kendall told E! Morning pop co-host Victor Cruz earlier this month. "She is very good at it."

Also, Kim's husband Kanye west It shows its new Yeezy collections in its own parades, which the family attends.

And the Kardashians and Jenners exhibit attire of the best designers while they are in New York and Paris, home of the most prestigious Fashion Week events.