Texas Republican candidate for the 12th Chris Putnam Congress District – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Scott Padgett & # 39; s Weather ForecastNorth Texans should go out and enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend because storms are on their way on Mondays and Tuesdays! 6 hours ago

Arlington girl trapped in Italy after the CDC put her on the "Do not travel," listAn Arlington girl found herself trapped in Italy after the CDC put her on a "do not travel," list on Friday. 6 hours ago

North Texas prepares while the coronavirus continues to spreadNorth Texas is preparing as the coronavirus continues to spread. 6 hours ago

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announces the relocation of a major companyIt could mean 3,000 jobs over the next 10 years. 8 hours ago

Friday night news summaryThis is what made news on Friday, February 28. 9 hours ago

More Democrats have voted before Republicans in North Texas for Super TuesdayThe primary day is Tuesday, March 3. 10 hours ago

President Trump nominates North Texas congressman John Ratcliffe as director of national intelligenceLast August, Rep. Ratcliffe withdrew his name from the consideration to assume the position of director of national intelligence, after the media scrutiny about his qualifications for the role. 10 hours ago

Fort Worth police cruises used to recruit and promote the safety of drivers who encounter bullet holesPolice said Tuesday, February 25, they discovered that two of these vehicles were damaged by gunfire. 10 hours ago

North Texas school districts prepare for the future as the threat of coronavirus continues to growAs the threat of the coronavirus grows, schools in North Texas prepare and listen to what parents have to say about it. 10 hours ago

Both Republican candidates play with conservative credentialsKay Granger is backed by the president, while the Sheriffs of Tarrant County and Wise support Chris Putnam. 11 hours ago

Fort Worth confirms no coronavirus tests availableIt may be another one or two weeks before Tarrant County Public Health can do its own tests to detect the COVID-19 virus. 11 hours ago

Frisco choir teacher arrested for allegedly applying for minors onlineBrett Yzquierdo, 29, was a professor at Reedy High School since August 2019. 11 hours ago

North Texan spends thousands of people preparing for the spread of the coronavirus, says it is & # 39; an insurance policy against chaos & # 39;Empty store shelves, a shortage of medical supplies and a declining stock market are signs of what might be a coronavirus panic that extends to northern Texas. 11 hours ago

Erin Moran Weather ForecastNorth Texans should enjoy the beautiful weekend at the store, as there is the possibility of storms on Mondays and Tuesdays. 12 hours ago

Weekend traffic: Fort Worth Cowtown MarathonThe annual Fort Worth Cowtown Marathon will impact traffic around the center throughout the weekend. 12 hours ago

Desmond Jones sentenced to 99 years in connection with the death of Shavon Randle, 13Desmond Jones, one of the four men accused of kidnapping and killing Shavon Randle, 13, in 2017, was convicted on Friday of participating in organized criminal activities. 12 hours ago

Interview: Republican candidate from Texas for the 12th Congressional District Chris PutnamChris Putnam is running in the Republican primary against incumbent Kay Granger in the 12th Congressional District. 12 hours ago

VIDEO: Fort Worth police officer saves a suicide woman trying to jump off the bridgeFort Worth police praise one of their officers after she literally grabbed a suicide woman and prevented her from jumping off a bridge. Katie Johnston reports. 13 hours ago

Interview: Texas Republican Candidate for the 12th Kay Granger Congress DistrictKay Granger is running in the Republican primary elections for re-election in the 12th Congressional District. 13 hours ago

Sunny and bright, hello spring? Maybe!Sunny. High 67F. Light and variable winds. 16 hours ago

Considerable DiamondBack rattlesnakes taken from beneath Weatherford HomeTwo brave members of the Dallas-Fort Worth Wildlife Control calmly pulled a pair of western diamond rattlesnakes from under a house in Weatherford this week. 16 hours ago

Houston Water Main Break closes some schools and businessesHouston Water Main Break closes some schools and businesses 17 hours ago

Texas player loses jackpot but wins $ 2 million in Mega Millions drawSome adjustments are probably being made in the tax bracket for a Texan who is now a millionaire after a Mega Millions lottery. Katie Johnston reports. 17 hours ago