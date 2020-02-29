Teens love the TikTok video app. Do they love him too much? – Up News Info

From the perspective of teenagers, TikTok is an important new outlet for self-expression, proudly home to the dumb, the loud and the strange.

For others, the Chinese-owned online video service is a disconcerting black box that could share information with the Chinese government, facilitate espionage or simply promote videos and songs that some parents consider lascivious. (TikTok denies the first two concerns and says he is working on the third).

Welcome to the forked world of TikTok, an emerging social media source that allows users to create and share short videos, many of them no more than 15 seconds. "That's where the Generation Z party is," says Kory Marchisotto, chief marketing officer of e.l.f. Cosmetic products. "That's where they are hanging out."

There is no doubt that TikTok users find it irresistible. But TikTok is also subject to a US national security review. UU. And a ban from the Pentagon. US lawmakers are concerned about national security and the risks of censorship posed by TikTok's Chinese property.

TikTok attracts a lot of attention because it is the first social media service owned by China to seriously enter the West. It is a success in the USA. UU. And in other countries, as it attracts celebrities and companies eager to reach children and young adults disconnected from traditional media. The NFL has an account. So do Chipotle, Reese Witherspoon and The Washington Post. The U.S. Army UU. He used it previously to recruit soldiers.

People have downloaded TikTok 1.65 billion times, the Sensor Tower analysis firm estimates. In 2019, it was the second most downloaded application in the Apple and Google application stores, just behind WhatsApp. The eMarketer research firm estimates that TikTok roughly doubled its US user base. UU. To 37.2 million in 2019.

For many users, the special thing is TikTok's nonsense and its sense of genuine fun. To use, simply download the application and start to slide through the videos. You don't have to be friends with anyone or look for anything to look at. If you don't look for it, you may never find yourself in angry political discussions, much less with envy of friends who generate vacations. Instead, you are likely to encounter a barrage of funny videos and memes from strangers that TikTok offers you, customizing the food as you go.

Politics, of course, is still there; so is the plague of misinformation in social networks. TikTok says it prohibits harmful misinformation.

TikTok makes money with ads and sometimes campaigns cannot easily be identified as ads. Companies can start "challenges,quot; based on hashtags that invite users to participate by publishing their own videos, often incorporating a particular dance or dance movement. Elf. For example, in the Cosmetics "face of lips,quot; campaign, people winked and pursed their lips to accompany the lyrics of an original song. Users created 3 million videos, with 4 billion views.

The service has helped launch musical stars like Lil Nas X, whose "Old Town Road,quot; is the longest-running number 1 song in the history of the Billboard charts. There are pranksters, funny sketches, behind the scenes of fast food operations and "glitters,quot;, before and after photos of someone who looks cuter. Some are more random: Does Kim Kardashian cook parodies?

Some users say that TikTok is more authentic than the timidly beautiful and polished Instagram. Emilie Richer, a 19-year-old girl from Simcoe, Ontario, says she uses Instagram for "photos that look good or the good things I'm doing,quot; and TikTok to "let go, make jokes, jokes and things, dress weird." A video of Richer's TikTok catching a pickle in his mouth went viral in November.

A Chinese startup, ByteDance, launched TikTok internationally more than two years ago. Then he bought Musical.ly, another popular Chinese video service among teenagers in the United States and Europe. ByteDance combined the two, but kept TikTok separate from a twin service called Douyin, which offers only in China. Until recently, Chinese social media services, built in a country surrounded by censorship, had been largely limited to a national audience.

The rise of TikTok, driven in part by ads on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, has in turn shaken those American services. The company behind Snapchat began to include TikTok as a competitor in 2019. Facebook, which copies the features of its rivals, launched an imitation called Lasso in 2018 and added TikTok-ian video editing features to Instagram.

Beyond rivalries, concerns range from the sexual nature of some videos to the censorship of China's communist government.

India and Indonesia temporarily banned TikTok due to concerns about children. Anastasia Basil, a Los Angeles writer whose children are 10 and 12 years old, says she was upset by the explicit lyrics in the songs and the "extremes of sexualized content,quot; she saw. Her 10-year-old daughter's best friend loves TikTok, she says; He told the friend's mother not to let Basil's daughter use it during pajamas.

TikTok is working hard to ensure it is a "safe and positive environment," says Kudzi Chikumbu, head of the company's creative associations.

TikTok has developed its community guidelines on what is allowed. It offers a restricted mode for inappropriate content and limited accounts for users under 13, although it does not verify ages. Last year, the company agreed to a fine of US $ 5.7 million for collecting personal information from children under 13. The company says it removes "incorrectly created,quot; accounts, such as those of underage users with false birth dates, when others report users.

But many security experts care about the information absorbed by the service. Social connections, biometric data and the interests of people who would be useful to an advertiser could also help a hostile government grow spies or track dissidents, says John Dermody, a former National Security Council official and the Department of National security.

These national security concerns are parallel to a broader repression of US security against Chinese companies and President Donald Trump's trade war with China. A U.S. national security agency UU. It is reviewing the Musical.ly agreement of ByteDance, while the Army, Navy and Marine Corps recently banned service members and staff from installing TikTok on government-issued phones.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg criticized TikTok for allegedly censoring the protests. News reports have claimed that TikTok has banned videos and topics in line with Beijing's own censorship rules.

TikTok now insists that he does not, nor would he do so even if the Chinese government asked for it. As for spying, the company denies it and says it stores data from US users. UU. In the US UU. And Singapore, not in China.

Not everyone buys that. The Chinese government "can exert a good amount of soft pressure,quot; and get what it wants, says Chris Calabrese, of the US technology watch group Center for Democracy & Technology.

AP commercial writer Joe McDonald in Beijing and AP technology writer Matt O’Brien in Providence, Rhode Island, contributed to this report.