Tamar Braxton's boyfriend, David Adefeso, praised the teenage members of the Black Students Union at Palos Verdes Peninsula High School in Los Angeles

David Adefeso has been supporting children and students with various movements and advice. He has also been offering financial advice to his fans and followers for quite some time.

Now he is back with another announcement for the month of Black History, which is coming to an end.

‘When Black History Month comes to an end, I had the privilege of speaking and then spending time with the amazing teenage members of the Black Students Union at Palos Verdes Peninsula High School in Los Angeles. We talked about many of the things that are needed to succeed in life, including determination, never giving up and always aiming to be the best possible, "David began his message.

He continued and told his followers that: ‘I could feel the children absorbing the knowledge and I had so much fun presenting them as they did when they received them. One of my key life missions is to spend as much time as I can to expand the knowledge of as many children as I can; so I intend to visit as many high schools as possible because it is never too early to learn good life and financial habits. As Frederick Douglass rightly wrote … "It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men."

Fans praised his initiative once again in the comments.

Someone said: ‘Keep helping young people Dress well and decently while articulating and educating. Let them know that any type of ball player or being an artist is not the only way! Without offending those people, but I am happy to see someone show them that it is another way to prepare their future. Thanks. & # 39;

Another follower said: ‘Good job. These young people today need a good role model, "while one commentator published this:" So, can you start doing classes for men? Many adult men need #facts 🤷🏾‍♀️ ’tutoring

Another follower published: increíble An amazing job talking with teenage students preparing and giving advice. In the past, it was not offered to public schools, especially to downtown schools. At least now these teenagers have the opportunity to prepare and absorb all the knowledge they can before entering universities. Keep up the good work "

Fans are offering David their gratitude for what he has been doing for young people.



