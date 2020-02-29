Taliban-United States peace agreement: how the world reacted | News

%MINIFYHTMLacfc6e2cdcdb819f800a4784f17046b111% %MINIFYHTMLacfc6e2cdcdb819f800a4784f17046b112%

Representatives of the Taliban and US officials signed a final peace agreement in the capital of Qatar, Doha, after 18 months of talks in an attempt to end Washington's longest war.

The long-awaited peace agreement has four points, including a 14-month timeline for all US and NATO troops to withdraw from Afghanistan.

Plus:

The points of the agreement also include a Taliban guarantee that Afghan soil will not be used as a launching pad that would threaten the security of the United States; the start of intra-Afghan negotiations for March 10; and a permanent and integral ceasefire.

Below is a summary of the international reaction to the agreement signed on Saturday in the presence of international dignitaries.

United Nations

The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, described the agreement as an important step towards achieving a lasting political agreement in Afghanistan, while stressing the importance of maintaining a national reduction in violence.

"The Secretary-General appreciates the efforts to reach a lasting political agreement in Afghanistan. Today's events in Doha and Kabul mark important events in this regard," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General underlines the importance of maintaining the reduction of violence throughout the country, for the benefit of all Afghans. It encourages the continued efforts of all parties to create an enabling environment for intra-Afghan negotiations and a comprehensive peace process ".

Qatar

Addressing the signing ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar's Foreign Minister, said mediation in Qatar helped make the signing of the peace agreement possible.

"We hope that this historic agreement will contribute to achieving peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world," he said.

Saudi Arabia

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia said it hoped the agreement would lead to a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire and peace across the country in Afghanistan.

WE Secretary of state

"I know there will be a temptation to declare victory, but the victory for Afghans will only be achieved when they can live in peace and prosper," said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Doha.

Pompeo said he was still touched by the September 11 attacks and proud of what the United States had achieved in Afghanistan, although he stressed that the United States must be realistic about its options.

"I am as angry at September 11 as the day I saw Al Qaeda tear down the Twin Towers on television," Pompeo told reporters.

"We will not waste what they and you have gained with blood, sweat and tears," he said.

Representatives of the Taliban in Doha, Qatar (Sorin Forcui / Al Jazeera)

NATO

NATO said it welcomed the progress made and announced that the agreement will lead to a reduction in the long military presence of the alliance in Afghanistan.

"Recent progress in peace has given way to a reduction in violence and paved the way for intra-Afghan negotiations … to reach a comprehensive peace agreement," NATO allies said in a statement. "We call on the Taliban to seize this opportunity for peace."

"In this context, the alliance and its partners in the Resolutive Support Mission will implement adjustments based on conditions, including a reduction in our military presence," the statement added.

NATO allies now await the start of talks in Afghanistan that will lead to a lasting peace agreement that will end violence, safeguard human rights, defend the rule of law "and ensure that Afghanistan will never again be a refuge safe for terrorists. "

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the agreement as a "first step towards lasting peace."

"The road to peace is long and difficult. We have to be prepared for setbacks, spoilers, there is no easy road to peace, but this is an important first step," the former Norwegian Prime Minister told reporters in Kabul.

Pakistan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the signing of the agreement, saying it is the beginning of a "reconciliation process."

"We welcome the Doha Agreement signed between the United States and the Taliban. This is the beginning of a peace and reconciliation process to end decades of war and suffering of the Afghan people. I have always maintained that a political solution, not no matter how complex the only significant path to peace is, "Khan said on a Twitter Send.

"Now, all interested parties must ensure that the spoilers are kept at bay. My prayers for peace for the Afghan people who have suffered 4 decades of bloodshed," he said.

"Pakistan is committed to playing its part to ensure that the agreement is maintained and succeeds in bringing peace to Afghanistan."

Taliban

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the Taliban political office in Qatar, said in brief comments that the group was "committed to implementing this agreement."

"I ask all Afghans to work honestly for peace and gather around the table for peace negotiations." He added that he hoped that the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan would allow all Afghans "to have a peaceful life under Islamic law."

In a statement, the Taliban said they had reached an agreement "on the termination of the occupation of Afghanistan."

"The agreement on the complete withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan and never intervening in their affairs in the future is certainly a great achievement," he added.

U.S

In a televised speech, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, praised the agreement and said he would meet personally with the Taliban leaders "in the not too distant future."

Mike Pompeo at the signing ceremony in Doha, Qatar (Sorin Forcui / Al Jazeera)

At a press conference at the White House, Trump said that Afghanistan's neighbors should help maintain stability after the deal.

"After all these years, it is time to take our people back home. We want to bring people back home," he said. "We have just signed an agreement that puts us in a position to do so and reduce it to about 8,000 soldiers," Trump added.

"If bad things happen, we will return … we will return with a force like no one has ever seen," Trump said.

Speaking of the ceremony in previous Doha, the Secretary of State of the United States, Mike Pompeo, asked the Taliban to fulfill their commitments.