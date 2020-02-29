Taimur Ali Khan lets Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt sprout



When Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan took their little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan to his set, the Internet went wild again. Taimur's photos and videos of his day with Saif and Kareena were copied by Internet users. Interestingly, Taimur had the most fun and productive day since he was also part of the session that day.

In a video, Taimur is seen holding the hair blower with the help of Kareena's stylist, Yianni Tsapstori. The video not only went viral, but it was also noticed by B-town divas like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, who simply couldn't stop talking about Taimur. Both left comments on the video. While Deepika wrote & # 39; steal it & # 39 ;, Alia left a comment saying & # 39; omg & # 39; along with the emoji kiss.

In another photo, we can see Taimur using this wind blower while both Saif and Kareena pose for the photo shoot.

These photos and videos of Taimur will definitely make your weekend brighter!