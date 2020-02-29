Susan Sarandon struggling to represent a threesome scene in her new movie

%MINIFYHTML6a0f19c05f3b6f96312f6d5ffc5032e611% %MINIFYHTML6a0f19c05f3b6f96312f6d5ffc5032e612%

The actress of & # 39; Thelma and Louise & # 39; he admits he didn't know how to do the perverse sexual act in the movie & # 39; The Jesus Rolls & # 39; because he never did a threesome in his life.

Susan Sarandon had to trust John Turturro Y Bobby Cannavale for threesome guidance in new movie "Jesus rolls"because I had no idea of ​​the" logistics "of the perverse sexual act.

The criminal comedy presents the "Thelma and Louise"plays Jean, a newly released prisoner who celebrates her freedom by jumping into bed with the misfits of Turturro and Cannavale.

However, Sarandon reveals that he had to refer to the writer / director Turturro for instructions on how he wanted her to perform on the scene, because it is not something she has experienced.

"I can't even imagine the logistics of a trio!" the 73-year-old man laughed in a joint interview at the US breakfast program "Today".

However, Sarandon was not the only one who needed direction for the sequence, so Turturro came up with a little choreography to make sure it went smoothly on the screen.

"Bobby didn't want to share at first," Turturro revealed. "He was like, kissing Susan, and I was like, & # 39; Bobby, I have to like (get involved too) & # 39 ;.

"So we basically did a count: one, two, three, move; one, two, three, move … It would touch Susan … and then Susan would turn."

"It was a dance!" Sarandon smiled.

"The Jesus Rolls" serves as a new version of the French Bertrand Blier film of 1974 "Going to places", and a spin-off of the Coen brothers"The big lebowski", in which Jesús Quintana de Turturro first appeared in 1998.