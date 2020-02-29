Susan G. Komen "More Than Pink Walk,quot; arrives on the streets of LA – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – There was a sea of ​​pink on the streets of Los Angeles on Saturday.

Thousands of breast cancer survivors, people living with metastatic breast cancer, families, volunteers and neighbors gathered on February 29 at Dodger Stadium to join the fight against breast cancer for the More than Rosa County Walk from Komen Los Angeles 2020.

Before the walk began, there was an opening ceremony where participants heard inspiring stories about resilience. The teams went for a walk around 9 a.m. with comfortable shoes, sunscreen, water, smartphones and fun signs.

This was followed by a celebration full of music after the walk with refreshments and activities to celebrate finishing the walk.

According to the website, supporters of Susan G. Komen have helped raise more than $ 2 billion to fund cancer research, education, screening and treatment.