Super League: to take into account in Sunday's matches | Rugby League News





Liam Farrell of Wigan is prepared for a great challenge away from Huddersfield

Super League Round 5 comes to an end with three games on Sunday and we take a look at what to watch in those games …

Farrell ready for the Giants test

In Sunday's Super League showdown at John Smith & # 39; s Stadium, Huddersfield set an undefeated record on the line against a Wigan team that won three of its first four games in 2020.

A Warriors team inspired by Bevan French and Jackson Hastings secured a 26-12 victory at home against another of the Hull FC play-off contenders last Sunday.

2:32 See the highlights of Wigan's victory for Hull FC last week See the highlights of Wigan's victory for Hull FC last week

Liam Farrell is impressed by what he has seen of the Giants so far this season and the work done in the club by Simon Woolford since he assumed the position of head coach of the club in 2018.

The back row of Wigan knows that his team must improve their discipline also if they want to leave Huddersfield with the points.

"It's a great week because they haven't lost yet and we're on a good run," Farrell said. "This is the challenge we need, they have a great package that they are using to their advantage, so it will be a pretty difficult game."

"They got a new coach who knew where he wanted to be and now he has structured them very well, especially with the new players they have signed."

"We just have to fix some areas with regard to penalties, but once we have solved that we are knocking down the teams quite well, so the more we do it, the more we can threaten."

Wigan head coach Adrian Lam welcomes George Burgess and Jake Shorrocks to their 21-man squad after their recovery from injuries, while Huddersfield has Jordan Turner available again after missing the 22- victory. 4 last week on Hull Kingston Rovers.

The head of the Giants, Woolford, praised the resistance of his team in the victory at Hull College Craven Park and believes that feature has been a large part of his impressive start to the 2020 season.

"The boys are much more engaged and more resilient this year," said Woolford. "When we had to roll up our sleeves and defend our line, we were able to do it."

Here is the news of your squad for our return to John Smith's Stadium on Sunday! 🏡 Jordan Turner returns to the team, while Darnell is lost ⬇ pic.twitter.com/nTwEUBeUVM – Huddersfield Giants (@Giantsrl) February 28, 2020

Radford excited about the shock of Folau-Griffin

His signing may have been controversial, but Hull FC head coach Lee Radford is enjoying the possibility of his team facing Israel Folau when the Catalan Dragons arrive in the city.

Folau made a center scoring debut for the French team in his victory over Castleford Tigers in Perpignan two weeks ago and is scheduled to make his first appearance for the Dragons on these shores at KCOM Stadium on Sunday.

Radford believes that the Australian has the potential to be a Man of Steel this year and is excited to see how the Australian faces the three-quarter Josh Griffin of Hull, who has started flying the 2020 Super League season.

"I can't wait," Radford said. "He (Folau) is a brilliant player. I really want to see Griff take on him because Griff is also a bit fit at the moment."

🗣️ "I'm excited to be involved again. The new boys in the pack like Ligi Sao and Josh Jones have been impressive in this first month, so it will be good to be back in the field." Chris Satae anticipates Sunday's game after completing his suspension. 👇 – Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) February 26, 2020

"He looks at it well in terms of performances, so he is a donor and I know that Griff is also waiting for him."

Hull has Chris Satae and Albert Kelly available again after serving two-game suspensions, while Manu Ma & # 39; u and Carlos Tuimavavae are included in Radford's 21-man team as well after recovering from an injury.

Whites and blacks aim to recover from consecutive defeats, while Catalans enter the game after a week off because scheduled opponents St Helens are involved in the World Club Challenge.

That is the second time this season that the Dragons have a blank weekend because their game against Wakefield in Round 2 was postponed due to Storm Ciara.

"So far we have only played two games and obviously only one test game against Toulouse, so we are a little behind many of the other teams, but it is what it is," said head coach Steve McNamara.

"What he has done has given us a complete focus on Hull FC and we know we will have to perform a completely disciplined performance to get the victory."

Chester reflects on the half-turn selection

Wakefield head coach Chris Chester faces another enigma halfway to the trip to Salford Red Devils after Ryan Hampshire suffered a broken jaw in last week's derby loss to Castleford Tigers.

Connor Bailey and Max Jowitt academy graduates are happy to play alongside Trinity captain Jacob Miller at halves, which would mean the third different association there for the team so far this season.

Bailey, who started at the amateur club Shaw Cross Sharks and signed professional terms last year, impressed Chester in the victory of Wakefield's reservations to Widnes Vikings last week and could well start against the runner-up of the Grand Final of the Super League last year.

"We've tested both Connor Bailey and Max Jowitt in half during the week," Chester said.

"I thought Connor had a fantastic game in the reserves, whom I went to see on Sunday, so both boys are happy."

"We have tested these two young children and I just have to make sure I make the right decision."

Chester revealed that Wakefield spent time training looking for how to contain the threat posed by Salford's Niall Evalds defender, who was the second top scorer in the Super League last season, in addition to highlighting the danger posed by three. rooms Kris Welham and Ken Sio.

Visitors are ready to give Alex Walker a full-back debut after the off-season signing of London Broncos completed his recovery from an injury.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have Lee Mossop and Dan Sarginson back from the injuries, while Josh Johnson and Greg Burke come into conflict, as well as Ian Watson's side goal of recovering from consecutive losses.