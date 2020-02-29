Super League: Brian McDermott & # 39; is still positive & # 39; despite the defeat of Toronto Wolfpack against St Helens | Rugby League News

Toronto head coach: "I see some really encouraging signs and I'm still positive in this performance,quot;





Brian McDermott was still positive despite Toronto's loss to St Helens

Brian McDermott continues to trust the prospects of the Toronto Super League Wolfpack despite seeing them suffer a fifth loss in the same number of games.

The Canadian team remains rooted at the foot of the table after falling 32-0 to the St Helens champions at Warrington Halliwell Jones on Saturday night.

However, head coach McDermott believes there is still plenty of room for optimism.

"I see some really encouraging signs and I'm still positive in this performance," McDermott said. "I think we have been gradually improving over the past four weeks.

"Certainly, we were quite wrong with the ball, but I thought the Saints were very good on the defensive. That had all the characteristics of a 60-10 loss if you look at the completion rate and the amount of soft mistakes we made." .

"In that sense, I saw a lot of commitment in defense and I saw some tough guys going through difficult periods. Parts of that game really encouraged me about where we are as a group."

"It's the difficult things that you have to put in a team, the hardness and endurance and the ability to stay in the game. While the scoreboard doesn't look pretty and zero doesn't look pretty, there are certainly some things we can get of that game and build. "

2:25 Highlights of the Super League clash between Toronto Wolfpack and St Helens at Warrington Halliwell Jones Stadium Highlights of the Super League clash between Toronto Wolfpack and St Helens at Warrington Halliwell Jones Stadium

McDermott debuted to overtake Jack Wells, who joined the club lent by Wigan Warriors, and revealed that the Chase Stanley center finally arrived in the country after visa delays, although it may take a couple of weeks to play.

"There are a lot of things we are doing behind the scenes," McDermott said. "We are working tirelessly to try to attract some people and change things from the inside."

"There will come a point in the season when we will have wind in our sails and how solid we are as a group during this difficult period will have a relationship with the duration of that purple patch and how sustainable it will be."

"I just surprised players by saying they don't worry too much. There are some things that are clearly wrong tonight, but we focus on some of the positive aspects."

St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf praised his team’s defensive effort

St. Helens showed few signs of a hangover for his defeat at the Sydney Roosters World Club Challenge as they ran in five unanswered attempts to climb to second place in the table.

"It was not easy to get out of such a big game last week when we put so much energy into it and overcome the disappointment of not getting the result," said Saints head coach Kristian Woolf.

"It was not the same great occasion nor the same atmosphere, so the group deserves a lot of credit. I thought they did a good job. I was particularly happy with the way we defended the two halves."

"They are a team that challenges you and I thought we handled them very well. We stuck to our attack in the first half, we got a little careless in the second half, but our defense made up for it and in general I think we handled the conditions quite well ".