Sunday snow details – Up News Info

It seems that March is coming like a lion, or at least meteorologically speaking.

The snowiest month of the year in Denver will begin, you guessed it, with more snow. Starting Sunday night, 1 to 4 inches of muddy snow will introduce another wave of accumulated snowfall in Front Range. While the amounts of snow in Denver look light overall, it will probably affect Monday morning's trip through the metropolitan area.

"Expect the slippery roads to persist until Monday morning, even when the snow ends during the early hours of Monday morning," the Boulder National Weather Service office wrote in its discussion on Saturday's forecast.

A cold front and a wave of moisture from the Pacific will combine to provide enough cold air and lift to create snow accumulated Sunday night through Monday morning. After initially starting as a mixture of rain and snow on Sunday afternoon, the precipitation will change to all the snow after dark on Sunday, which will cause some snowy rains until Monday morning.

It is not recommended to travel through the Denver area on Sunday night after dark. The worst of snow will probably fall between 6 p.m. and midnight on Sunday night, with localized gusts of heavy snow that may also be established on Sunday night. That could lead to some areas at the upper end of the predicted snowfall scale, and also to greater impacts on the road.

Denver itself and most of the immediate metropolitan area will probably end closer to the one-inch side of the 1 to 4-inch forecast scale, although the located snow bands will likely deliver closer to four inches of total accumulation in some areas.

The largest amounts of snow will come in the northern mountains, along with the foothills west of Denver. Here, 3-6 inches of snow could fall, with perhaps some locally higher amounts in the mountain ranges north of Interstate 70.

The biggest question with this snow event will probably revolve around temperatures, or at least initially. After a mild Saturday that showed a maximum of about 60 degrees in Denver, a cold front will move during the Sunday afternoon time frame, lowering temperatures from a maximum of around 50 degrees until the mid-30s dusk on sunday night. While snow is likely to fall fairly quickly after precipitation starts on Sunday, it will have difficulty initially accumulating due to mild temperatures and relatively warm surfaces, thanks in part to the mild weather on Friday and Saturday.

Roadside accumulations are not expected for most until after Sunday nightfall, when night skies and colder temperatures will combine to create a more favorable environment for snow to adhere to all surfaces.

This next snow wave continues to the 11th most snowy February recorded, with 16.5 inches of snow officially at the Denver International Airport until Friday. Denver averages 11.4 inches of snow every March and 7.7 inches every February.

However, if you are getting tired of all the snow, the general pattern after this snow event seems to favor a drier and warmer stretch. Temperatures should recover at 50 degrees on Tuesday, and probably at 60 on Wednesday or Thursday. Next weekend also looks smooth, with highs up to 60 and sunny skies for Friday and Saturday.