Summary and Summary of League One: Rotherham endured, Ipswich lost | Soccer news

Rotherham lost the opportunity to move three points at the top of League One after a 1-1 draw at home against MK Dons.

The 14th goal of the Freddie Ladapo league season in the 10th minute put the Millers in progress. But they were denied after Rhys Healey's 22-minute draw for the Dons, who don't have a 15-game win in all competitions.

Portsmouth rose to third on Friday night with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Rochdalewhile fourth Wycombe couldn't take advantage after losing 3-1 in Doncaster. Niall Ennis struck the halftime blow and, although Adebayo Akinfenwa matched, his advantage did not last long.

Kieran Sadlier found the net after 71 minutes and Jason McCarthy's own goal left Rovers six points from the play-offs.

Oxford jumped off Peterborough in sixth place with a late 2-1 win over the doomed descent Southend. James Henry scored from the penalty spot in the 17th minute after Southend's goalkeeper Patrik Gunnarsson knocked Matt Taylor down.

The visitors responded to the part-time coup when Lewis Gard attacked, only for Taylor to appear seven minutes ahead of time to secure United a fourth straight victory in the league.

Peterborough remained seventh after only drawing 1-1 in Rig. Mo Eisa ended a drought of 10-game goals, scoring his 16th of the season in the 52nd minute, but John Brayford matched to extend Albion's unbeaten homer to eight games.

Ipswich failed to advance in the play-off race after Joe Nuttall's late goal gave Blackpool a 2-1 victory.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall shot the tangerines in a 26-minute lead, recording his second goal in the most games, just for Freddie Sears to level. But Nuttall addressed the winner in the third minute of additional time, leaving Town five points from Oxford.

Gillingham & # 39; s The streak of 15 unbeaten league games ended dramatically after Callum Reilly's last goal was closed. AFC Wimbledon a 2-1 victory

Regan Charles-Cook seemed to have saved the Gills in the 87th minute, canceling Joe Pigott's effort early in the second half, but Reilly hit death to stop the hosts' play-off load.

Daniel Udoh scored the winner in the 69th minute as Shrewsbury hit Bristol Rovers 1-0, while at the bottom Bolton finished a streak of five consecutive losses by keeping Accrington to a goalless draw.

Promotional Challenges Coventry Y Sunderland meet on sunday, live in Sky Sports Football from 11.30 a.m. (The start is at noon).