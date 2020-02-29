"Substitute concussion trials are not enough," says Headway Association Headway | Soccer news

IFAB agrees to try substitutes for concussion but does not introduce them into the Laws of the Game





IFABs are ready to pass concussion substitute trials

%MINIFYHTML3297a63c98dbbf49a17a6cfe8d40de7111% %MINIFYHTML3297a63c98dbbf49a17a6cfe8d40de7112%

The Headway brain injury association has criticized the creators of soccer rules for "not acting,quot; after they decided not to introduce concussion substitutes into the game.

The Board of the International Football Association, composed of English, Scottish, Northern Irish and Welsh football associations, as well as FIFA, agreed to test the proposal.

However, Headway chief executive Peter McCabe does not believe it is enough, and says: "This is another example of football not acting. This last announcement does not go far enough to protect players from dangers of playing again after a concussion.

"In practical terms, nothing will really change for the injured player because they will still have three minutes to be evaluated. Three minutes are simply not enough to give doctors a proper window to diagnose concussion, a position that other sports, such as rugby, they have noticed quickly.

"Also, not accepting the scrutiny of independent doctors is a missed opportunity. The decision of whether a player should continue after a suspected concussion should be made by an independent doctor away from the intensely competitive pressures of the team."

The English, Scottish and Welsh FAs updated their guidelines this week to encourage young children coaches not to train headlines

"The decision is even more disconcerting only a few months after the University of Glasgow discovered that former professional footballers were 3.5 times more likely to die of brain disease."

"Rugby has shown that substitutes for concussion may work, and although its 10-minute evaluation of players is not perfect (concussion symptoms can sometimes take hours or days to show), it would reduce the risk for the players and at the same time would eliminate unnecessary pressure on the affected team or coach: it is a simple and viable solution that would protect the health of the players.

"IFAB has failed once again to grab the nettle and do the right thing for the players."

IFAB decided not to introduce concussion substitutes into the laws of the game, as they believe more research is required, but they say the tests could be carried out at the Olympic Games this summer.

An IFAB statement said: "The Board of the International Football Association … agreed to develop protocols to be used in substitution trials in cases of concussion.

"The IFAB also agreed that more research data is required before proposing possible changes to the Laws of the Game."

"FIFA showed great interest in testing at the men's and women's Olympic Games soccer tournament in July 2020, and other competitions may also participate in the tests."

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said his organization and the Premier League favored the permanent replacement model, and are eager to be part of any test once the protocols are finalized.