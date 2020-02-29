Student arrested at Antioch High School after reports of weapons on campus – Up News Info San Francisco

ANTIOCH (Up News Info SF) – Reports of students from Antioch High School possibly armed with weapons led to the school being closed on Thursday and the arrest of a student.

High school staff notified Antioch police on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. that there were three people on campus who could be armed.

The school was closed and police officers responded to try to find the individuals.

Finally, the information provided by another student could not be justified, and the closure was lifted once it was determined that the school was safe.

While the officers were on campus, a discharged gun magazine was in the possession of a student.

The student was arrested and arrested on suspicion of owning a firearms magazine on the school grounds.