Steven Stamkos injury update: Lightning captain six to eight weeks

It has been a difficult couple of weeks for Tampa Bay, and things have gotten much worse.

Lightning announced on Saturday through its website that Captain Steven Stamkos will undergo surgery to repair a central muscle injury, with a recovery time of about six to eight weeks.

#TBLightning Captain Steven Stamkos will undergo a surgical procedure on Monday, March 2 to repair a central muscle injury. Recovery and rehabilitation are expected to last approximately six to eight weeks. Https://t.co/UzfkHwdJhs – Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 29, 2020

The surgery will take place Monday at the University of Washington in St. Louis.

After leaving Tuesday's game against Toronto early, the star forward was ruled out Thursday night for the Tampa Bay game against the Chicago Blackhawks. He also missed the games earlier this month against Edmonton and Columbus with what the team called a "lower body injury."

A six-week absence would keep Stamkos out until the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, while an eight-week layoff would keep him out at least until the second round if the Lightning go so far.

The injury is a big blow to Tampa Bay, who lost four straight games before Saturday after setting a franchise record with a run of 11 consecutive wins. Stamkos has been crucial to the team's success throughout the season, contributing 29 goals and 37 assists in 57 games.

The last time Stamkos lost extended time was during the 2016-17 season. He missed all but 17 games with a knee injury that year, as Lightning missed the playoffs by a single point.

The team remains one of the best in the league, even without its star forward, but the pressure will be on players like Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point to regain the slack while Stamkos is out. No one in Tampa Bay wants another early exit in the playoffs this year.