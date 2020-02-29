Steven Spielberg's daughter, Mikaela, arrested for domestic violence

Steven Spielbergthe daughter of Mikaela Spielberg He has been arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor of domestic violence.

The aspiring 23-year-old adult artist was jailed on Saturday morning. She was charged with a misdemeanor of domestic violence / assault with bodily injury and was placed on hold for 12 hours, according to records. The bail was set at $ 1,000. His next hearing is scheduled for March 9.

Details about the incident were not disclosed. Mikaela lives in Nashville with her 47-year-old fiance. Chuck Pankow. He told Fox News that the incident was "a misunderstanding,quot; and added that "nobody is hurt."

Mikaela had appeared in the headlines last week for a rare interview she gave to Sun, in which he talked about his aspirations to become an adult artist. She said she has started producing solo porn videos and has applied for a sex worker license. He also said he would not be willing to have sex with another person on camera for respect to his fiance.