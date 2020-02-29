Steven Spielberg's daughter, Mikaela, arrested for domestic violence

Steven Spielbergthe daughter of Mikaela Spielberg He has been arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor of domestic violence.
The aspiring 23-year-old adult artist was jailed on Saturday morning. She was charged with a misdemeanor of domestic violence / assault with bodily injury and was placed on hold for 12 hours, according to records. The bail was set at $ 1,000. His next hearing is scheduled for March 9.
Details about the incident were not disclosed. Mikaela lives in Nashville with her 47-year-old fiance. Chuck Pankow. He told Fox News that the incident was "a misunderstanding,quot; and added that "nobody is hurt."
Mikaela had appeared in the headlines last week for a rare interview she gave to Sun, in which he talked about his aspirations to become an adult artist. She said she has started producing solo porn videos and has applied for a sex worker license. He also said he would not be willing to have sex with another person on camera for respect to his fiance.
"Chuck has been super supportive, but it took him a while to get to that place because he wasn't sure how his social group would react," he said. "And so far, it has not been the best, but that was expected due to the environment in which we live in this moment. People will feel resentful about this, people will get angry because it is almost as if they were taking a piece away from their security by being independent. People can sometimes feel quite entitled to their body, their respect, their time. "
Chris Carlson / AP / Shutterstock
Steven, father of seven children and wife. Kate Capshaw He adopted Mikaela in 1996.
"So I have 50% of the people who say & # 39; Let me see your breasts! & # 39; and then 50% of the people said:" How dare you ruin this last name for us? ", said Mikaela Sun.
She told the newspaper that she has a good relationship with her family.
"I have amazing parents who had their struggles with me, I had my fights and struggles with them, but only because of fear people sometimes care about them incorrectly because they want you to be alive and secure," he said. "They are some of the least spiteful people I know. I love them so deeply."